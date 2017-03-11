Collins lays out initiatives for city

SHERIDAN — As city administrator Mark Collins settles into his position, he said his focus lies with three main aspects of the position — internal efficiencies, external partnerships and capital projects and infrastructure programs. From his perspective, his job refines the already well-oiled machine of city government.

“The thing I’ve noticed about Sheridan is it has a real can-do attitude and I think that’s absolutely phenomenal,” Collins said. “It’s remarkable what’s been accomplished up to this point. From my perspective, I just want to keep that momentum going.”

Internal efficiencies

“What can we do as an operation to work smarter and work more efficiently?” Collins said of one focus. “We’re looking for ways to do that from top to bottom.”

The city looks to add a procurement program, unifying goods, products and services from the different departments.

Out-of-date software will undergo updates, as well as the current use of personnel.

“Cross-utilization is an often-used term, but I think there are ways that we can share resources, that we can use people collectively in different departments so we can work a little bit smarter and more efficiently and make better use of our resources,” Collins said.

Capital projects, infrastructure programs, external relationships

City officials continue to educate Collins regarding ongoing projects, but the city administrator said he is impressed so far with what the city accomplished in the past decade or so.

“We want to keep that momentum going forward, but at the same time, I think there continues to be opportunities where we can seek grants to help us with projects,” Collins said. “We can leverage funds, we can work with partnerships, with other agencies and other units and even service organizations and nonprofits and our wonderful foundations to accomplish some really important community goals.”

Collins cited the North Sheridan Interchange, the Double Day Sports Complex, pathways and open space as key aspects of those community goals. He also cited those projects as examples of where collaborative efforts between government entities and private business or nonprofits can prove beneficial.

To help elected officials get a hands-on grasp of ongoing projects, Collins plans to implement “field trips,” where Mayor Roger Miller and Sheridan City Council members take time to visit ongoing ventures around Sheridan.

“It’s really great to get them on the ground to see (projects) visually, up close and personal, so they can go ahead and just have a better idea in terms of some of those very important initiatives that are on the ground out in the community,” Collins said.