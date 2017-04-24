College to host showing of documentary film ‘13th’

SHERIDAN — Sheridan College’s Whitney Center for the Arts will host a screening of the documentary film “13th” on Friday at 7 p.m.

The title of Ava DuVernay’s extraordinary and galvanizing documentary refers to the 13th Amendment to the Constitution, which reads “Neither slavery nor involuntary servitude, except as a punishment for crime whereof the party shall have been duly convicted, shall exist within the United States.”

The progression from that second qualifying clause to the horrors of mass criminalization and the sprawling American prison industry is laid out by DuVernay with bracing lucidity.

This event is free and open to the public, and no tickets are required.

Sheridan College is located at 3059 Coffeen Ave.