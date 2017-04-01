College students earn honors at national PAS conference

SHERIDAN — Purina Animal Nutrition LLC needs animal nutritionists, and it just so happens that Sheridan College is educating the next crop of experts in that field.

Along with seven fellow agricultural students at SC, animal science major Brook Butler traveled to St. Charles, Missouri, with Sheridan College agriculture faculty Chuck Holloway, for the National Postsecondary Agricultural Student Organization conference this month.

“I got to tour the Purina Animal Nutrition research facility, where they determine how animal feed should be made to optimize performance,” Butler said. “I want to go into animal nutrition and this really helped me define that. The tour leader told me, ‘Go into animal nutrition.’ They have 200 openings in that field.”

Five of the eight students who attended placed in the top 10 in their individual contests. Around 700 students from across the country were in attendance.

PAS is an organization associated with agriculture/agribusiness and natural resources offerings in approved postsecondary institutions that offer baccalaureate degrees, associate degrees, diplomas and/or certificates.

This was the third year in a row that a Sheridan College student took the stage for top honors, when agriculture business major Brad Holloway took second in the Agricultural Sales Competition. During this event, students shared resumes and went to mock job interviews.

“I got tons of feedback on how to make my resume as strong as it can be,” Brad Holloway said.

Sheridan College’s Beef Team consisting of Jake Disney, Brook Butler and Justin Hope placed fourth, and several other students competed and placed in the top 10 in equine testing competitions.

The students also had their choice of tours in the surrounding Missouri facilities. Some visited Purina, while others went to Anheuser-Busch, where the students learned about the wheat, hops and water involved in the international brewery’s mass production.

Others went to Ritter greenhouses, learning about a chain of 44 wholesale greenhouses and everything from hydroponic growing to ornamental flowers.

Chuck Holloway said the conference not only serves as an educational opportunity for the students, but a networking one as well.

“The agricultural world encompasses a lot more than what we see just in Sheridan County,” Chuck Holloway said. “The opportunities are just endless for the student that is willing to continue their education and think about agriculture as a lifelong career.”