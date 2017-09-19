College rodeo season kicks off in Nebraska

SHERIDAN — The college rodeo season kicked off over the weekend at the Chadron State College Rodeo in Nebraska.

The SC men’s rodeo team began the 2017-18 campaign defending its 2017 regional title and took fourth in Chadron.

The Generals were once again led by regional bareback champion Hunter Carlson, who won the Chadron Rodeo. Carlson scored 73 and 76 on two rides at the rodeo to take first, giving him an early 45-point lead in the standings to open his sophomore season.

Carlson’s bareback-riding teammates really helped the SC team score over the weekend. Including Carlson, four Sheridan cowboys placed in the average in the event.

Freshman Cole Reiner began his college career with rides of 68 and 73 to place third in the average. Chance Ames finished fifth with scores of 65 and 71, and Kyle Bloomquist was just behind him in sixth with a 70-point first-round score — he had trouble in the short round.

Kenneth Thomson took third in saddle bronc riding with scores of 67 and 60. Freshman Lane Schuelke placed in the first round with a 67-point ride but was bucked off in the short round. Sam Thurston, who was also bucked off in the short round, finished 10th in the first round.

Cody Henderson’s 11.9-second run earned him a trip to the tie-down roping short round, but a bit of trouble resulted in a 17.2-second run in the round.

SC head coach Marc Gilkerson said the women’s team had a bit of trouble combatting with poor weather in Chadron but showed some improvement through the weekend.

The Sheridan College rodeo teams will host their only home rodeo of the season Friday through Sunday.