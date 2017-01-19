College music department ready for spring season

SHERIDAN — Some of the most talented musical performers in the region will make appearances at Sheridan College during the spring semester.

The Sheridan College music department has a jam-packed performance schedule this year, featuring music for every taste.

“There is a lot of diversity in our concerts,” said Dr. Erin Hanke, director of the Whitney Center for the Arts. “ We’ve got bands, contemporary music, baroque — it’s a good opportunity to hear lots of music.”

While school just got back in session, the music department is not wasting any time putting on a performance. Internationally renowned artists Mike Forbes and Eric Jenkins will perform a recital on Jan. 27 at the Whitney Center for the Arts concert hall.

They won’t be the only guest artists to perform at the college this semester. Jazz group The Brubeck Brothers Band and clarinet player Jason Gresel will play on Feb. 1 and Feb 15-17, respectively. The college also welcomes the Muir String Quartet with Carol Wincenc on flute on March 8.

The Trans-Nebraska Players will also perform on April 19, and the Calmus ensemble, an a cappella quintet, performs on April 30. The Wyoming Baroque performs at Sheridan College on June 3.

Perhaps the biggest guest performance of the year takes place on March 4. The Ballet Jörgen with the Billings Sympony will perform the famous ballet “Swan Lake.”

“That should be a really exciting thing for our community,” Hanke said.

Mark Bergman, director of strings at Sheridan College, said the guest performers provide a great learning opportunity for his students. Not only do students pick up musical knowledge from watching the performance itself, but often, the performers will hold a course for students prior to the performance.

“We are really thrilled to work with them,” Bergman said. “These are a lot of people who I have worked with in my career, and they are really stellar musicians, and I am really looking forward to them working with some of my students.”

Bergman will be one of several faculty who will perform this year, as well. He will perform in a solo bass recital on April 7, and his wife, Rachel, who is the instructor of flute and music theory at Sheridan College, will perform a flute recital on March 24.

The students get an opportunity to perform on the big stage near the end of the semester. The Sheridan College Symphony will perform its concert on May 5. The the concert is called “Fantasy and Imagination,” and will feature several songs related to the fantasy world, including Beethoven’s “Creatures of Prometheus” Overture.

After starting in 2016, Bergman said the Sheridan College Symphony Orchestra continues to grow. The orchestra contains many of the same performers from last semester’s performance, and he expects several more to join in this year, as well.

Other student performances include the SC Choir’s performance on May 6, and the Sheridan College Bands Spring POPS concert on May 9. Weather permitting, the POPS concert may be performed outside for the first time.

“Things are really building in a positive direction,” Bergman said. “We are really looking forward to continuing to make Sheridan a cultural destination for people around the region.”