Cohesion grows in Sheridan’s wins over Buffalo

BUFFALO — Both the Sheridan boys and girls soccer teams are trying to establish new identities, but wins over Buffalo High School Friday were a step in the right direction for the two teams.

The Sheridan girls opened the away doubleheader with a 4-1 win over the Lady Bison, and the boys followed with a 2-0 shutout.

The season began a week ago, and there are plenty of Sheridan players trying to catch up to the speed at the varsity level. Combined, the Sheridan High School soccer program lost 24 seniors from last season’s teams.

The Lady Broncs lost nine starters from last year’s squad — eight seniors and starting goalkeeper Zoie Jones, who suffered a knee injury prior to basketball season. There are still a handful of girls who saw playing time at the varsity level a year ago, but roles have greatly changed and shifted.

For head coach Mallery Marshall, the first task is getting the younger girls to counter their inexperience with toughness and physicality.

“Our girl is to always have the first foul of the game, and have it be a little nasty,” Marshall said. “I think that’s OK, because that needs to be a mentality for them to set the tone physically.”

The Lady Broncs were the aggressors Friday after fending off a couple of early Buffalo attacks.

The Lady Bison sent an open look wide in the 16th minute and had a shot saved by Sheridan keeper Jessica Tracy a minute later.

From there, though, Sheridan started attacking.

Over the course of the next five minutes, Sheridan sent three shots into the box and another off the post on a corner kick. After another Buffalo save, Maddie Estes shook Buffalo’s Morgan Pfister and sent a cross beautifully into Kirsten Hendricks’ chest for a goal in the 29th minute.

The Lady Broncs added two more goals — one from Courtney Wallach and another from Clara Bouley — to close the half with a 3-0 lead.

But the scoring stalled a bit in the second half. Buffalo got one back in the 62nd minute on a cross-box rip from Eli Olsen, but Bouley answered with another goal five minutes later to seal the deal.

“It’s a whole new lineup,” Marshall said. “I think it’s going to take them a little bit more time to get seasoned, but I thought it was good.”

Matt Johnson’s boys soccer team had a heap of fresh faces on the pitch Friday. The Broncs lost 16 seniors from last year’s squad, most of them starters and many of them multi-year varsity assets.

“Getting them to play together in a way that accentuates their skills and their abilities,” Johnson said, “so that we can have better shots or a tighter defense, that’s what our challenge is right now.”

But Johnson noted that despite the new-look roster, the 2017 team brings arguably more speed to the pitch than the uptempo squad from a season ago. If the Broncs can balance that fast attack with a deliberate, controlled offense, he said, the scoring opportunities will present themselves at a much more frequent rate.

The Broncs created a number of scoring opportunities Friday, especially at the start of each half. Both of Sheridan’s goals came in the first seven minutes of each respective half.

Aaron Sessions — one of the few returning starters from a year ago — got a tap in goal in the 5th minute to put the Broncs on the board right away. In the second half, it was another returning starter, Noah Iberlin, who got an easy breakaway chip shot in the 47th minute.

The Broncs missed on a handful of scoring chances, too, including a couple tap ins late in the game. But Johnson was confident that those goals would take care of themselves once the team got more comfortable across the field.

“We’re just working on how to play better with this unit,” Johnson said. “We had to replace so many guys that had played together so much. These guys haven’t played together as much. Some of them have, but we’re stilling trying to figure it out.”

The Sheridan fans will get their first look at the fresh Lady Broncs roster next weekend when they host Laramie and Cheyenne South. The Broncs will travel to those schools before hosting their first home game against Cheyenne Central on April 7.