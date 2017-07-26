Coe-Kirkham leads Wyoming in first round at JAC

SHERIDAN — Kirby Coe-Kirkham bounced back from a shaky start to lead team Wyoming in the first round of the Junior America’s Cup Tuesday.

The Sheridan High School golfer bogeyed three of the first four holes at The Home Course in Dupont, Washington. But he regrouped on his second nine — the front nine of the course — and finished just 1-over the rest of the way, including a birdie on the par-4 third hole.

He finished 4-over on the day.

Coe-Kirkham’s teammates were right behind him on the day, as Logan Hensley, Jorden James and John McGinley each shot 5-over. Wyoming’s 230 score — the top three of four scores are taken each day for the team’s score — placed it tied for 15th out of 18 teams.

The team is just three strokes behind Nevada and nine strokes out of the top 10 in a tightly contested field.

Utah was the top team in round one thanks to three even-or-better scores that put the team at 213.

Oregon’s Austin Carnese and Northern California’s Ty Griggs lead the field at 4-under-par. Eleven players finished under par in round one. Coe-Kirkham is tied for 42nd in the field of 72 competitors.

The 54-hole competition resumes Wednesday with the final round set to be played Thursday. Coe-Kirkham tees off at 7 a.m. Wednesday for his second round of the tournament.