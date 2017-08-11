Coe-Kirkham goes low, Broncs second at Powell Invite

SHERIDAN — Kirby Coe-Kirkham hasn’t missed a beat from his impressive junior season. In fact, the Sheridan High School senior might have upped the tempo.

Coe-Kirkham shot a two-day score of 135 to dominate the Powell Invite, the first high-school tournament of the season. The Sheridan senior shot a 69 Thursday and followed with a 66 Friday to cruise to the individual medal.

Thermopolis’ Hudson Roling came in second with a 149, and Kelly Walsh took five of the top-10 spots at the tournament.

John McGinley, Coe-Kirkham’s teammate last month at the Junior America’s Cup, led Kelly Walsh with a 151, good for third as the Trojans took the team title with a 609.

Sheridan’s Nathan Roma took 10th with a 165, and the Sheridan boys finished second as a team with a two-day total of 639.

Natrona’s 672 placed the Mustangs third.

The Sheridan girls team, which lost all of its state medalists from a season ago, had no golfers in the top 10 this week and didn’t tally enough to finish in the team standings.

Kelly Walsh’s Annalyse Johnson won the meet with a 157, and the Lady Trojans completed the sweep with a 497 team score.

The Sheridan golf teams will compete at the Riverton Invite next week.