Clutch plays help Lady Broncs snap skid

SHERIDAN — A look of relief adorned the face of Sheridan head girls basketball coach Jessica Pickett Saturday afternoon. Her Lady Broncs held on to beat Cheyenne South 41-37, snapping a seven-game losing streak and putting them on the winning side of the scoreboard for the first time since Jan. 20.

With just one regular season game remaining, Pickett hopes the win gives her young team a little added confidence in the final stretch of the season.

“It was huge; they needed a win,” Pickett said of her players. “We talked a lot about just the fact that with sports, momentum changes. You’ve got to go with it and play through it and not be so hard on yourselves.”

Maybe a sign of maturation among a Sheridan team that boasts just two seniors was its play to close out the game.

After unraveling a bit in a loss to Laramie the night before, the Lady Broncs did a better job countering South runs Saturday and preventing their own mistakes from mounting.

The play of the game came with 44 seconds left when Sheridan turned a mistake into a game-winning play.

After Sheridan missed the front end of a 1-and-1 situation twice in the final minutes, Kaylee Abernatha stepped to the line for another 1-and-1 situation, clinging to a 35-34 lead. Again, the first attempt missed, but Kailee Ingalls muscled her way to the offensive rebound.

That offensive rebound earned Alli Puuri a trip to the free-throw line, where she buried both shots. Puuri went on to hit two more free throws, Riley Rafferty knocked down two more, and Sheridan held on for its second win over the Lady Bison this season.

“It comes down to those little possessions and not giving up,” Pickett said. “Every single person has to be out there believing they can do something to make it better and to win it. It was great, and we need that confidence right now.”

Along with Ingalls’ rebound and the free throws in the final minute, the Lady Broncs sprinkled in big plays throughout the contest, one that was much closer than the first matchup between the two squads. Sheridan beat South 67-54 in a high-scoring affair to open the conference season, but Pickett credited South’s tight defense for making things more difficult the second time around.

“Their defense was really good today,” she said. “They slowed us down and controlled the clock. We transitioned well last time, and they took that away.”

Just when Sheridan needed it, though, the shots started to fall.

The transition stalled, and the Lady Broncs couldn’t create much offense at first. With the Lady Bison packing the paint and forcing Sheridan to shoot from the outside, the Lady Broncs found themselves in a 10-5 hole at the end of the first quarter and 16-12 at halftime.

But Puuri hit a 3 at the 5:30 mark of the third quarter, giving Sheridan an 18-17 lead and lighting a fire from the outside.

Abernatha splashed back-to-back 3s from the same spot in the fourth quarter that turned a 3-point South lead into a 30-27 game in favor of the Lady Broncs.

“Kaylee hitting those two 3s to kind of give us some momentum is huge for these girls,” Pickett said. “Their confidence is lacking, so that was great. It was a big turnaround for us.”

Jordan Christensen hit another 3 midway through the final period to give Sheridan a 35-27 lead, its largest of the game.

And even after the Lady Bison made a late push, Sheridan absorbed the blows and delivered a few of its own, including Ingalls’ knockout blow in the final minute.

The win bumped Sheridan to 6-14 on the season and 2-7 in the 4A East Conference. The Lady Broncs will host rival Gillette (19-2, 9-0) Friday at 6 p.m., the final home game and Senior Night for Sheridan.

Final

Cheyenne South…………………………………………….10 6 8 13 — 37

Sheridan………………………………………………………5 7 12 17 — 41

Scoring

South — Noble 9, Moore 8, Turano 7, Liggett 7, Smith 4, Williams 2

Sheridan — Rafferty 11, Puuri 8, Abernatha 6, Tomlinson 5, Coon 4, Christensen 3, Hein 2, Johnson 2