Club dominates state contest, cherishes time with Mischke

SHERIDAN — More than 20 of the Tongue River High School’s Family, Career and Community Leaders of America Club members will head to Nashville, Tennessee, in July to compete at the national level.

The TRHS club is the largest in the state at 52 members. At least two students have held state offices in the past four years.

While Tongue River’s club remains excited to experience all the sights and sounds of Nashville, including a Dan + Shay concert, the atmosphere of the competition ring is what gets the team truly ecstatic about the trip.

“I just think it helps anyone who’s in it, whether that’s helping them become a better leader, a better person. It highlights on what we can do together as a chapter and for our community in general,” Tongue River junior Nikki Perfetti said of the experience.

One of the community service projects this year included gathering clothes for the Volunteers of America homeless shelter.

“The community gathered so many clothes (1,633 pieces) that the homeless shelter was like, thank you so much but (that’s enough),” said Kiley Carroll, a Tongue River senior and past FCCLA state officer. “The community rallies behind us, no matter what the project.”

Tongue River’s FCCLA captures students from each clique in the school.

That includes the involved-in-everything student like next year’s state FCCLA president, Jenna Keller, or the kid whose solitary involvement is FCCLA.

“It’s what you make of it,” Carroll said. “It can be the ice cream socials and the family nights once a month that get everyone involved, or it can be a huge project where you want to say something and that’s your platform to say it.”

Students serve the community, and in return, the community opens its arms to help the students pursue their passions.

Junior Mary Miller paid $200 two years ago for an $1,800-$2,000 trip to nationals in Washington, D.C. Junior Perfetti fundraised enough to go with no out-of-pocket cost.

Most of the fundraising comes through students working for the wages, completing odd jobs around the community. IXL Ranch hires kids each summer to help them reach their fundraising goals. FCCLA kids also do a lot of catering, concessions and valet for soccer tournaments each year. The national-bound students just arrived home from the state competition, but look to continue fundraising for Nashville.

This year holds a bittersweet taste for all students involved, as the club’s faithful leader, Pat Mischke, will serve her last year at Tongue River High School and as adviser for FCCLA.

“It’s hard (retiring). They’ve seen me cry, I’m pretty emotional. It’s a rollercoaster,” Mischke said.

One of her favorite traditions of the “tight-knit family” is leaving phones in the middle of the table during meals.

“Nobody chooses to answer their phones. If they did, they’d have to do a random act of kindness,” Mischke said. “They will tell you they may end up with kids they don’t know very well, but we don’t allow texting and stuff at the table, we get to know each other a lot better.”

The tradition seeps into other parts of TRHS, too.

“At volleyball one day, we said ‘FCCLA rules’ and we all put our phones in and just talked to each other. It ripples throughout our school,” Keller said. “It’s super fun to be able to actually talk to each other and not Snapchatting the whole dinner.”

The club remains optimistic about the first year without the Mischke powerhouse at the helm.

“It’s going to be hard to adjust without her,” Perfetti said. “She’s been here for so long and done so much for us and done so much with her that it’s going to be hard transitioning, but we want to keep FCCLA alive here.”

Carroll, who is a second-generation FCCLA student under the direction of Mischke, knows the strength of the state’s largest FCCLA club will continue.

“It is not going to go away with Mrs. Mischke,” Carroll said. “She has had such an impact that it’s going to go on for generations.”

Mischke said she believes in the leadership of the current club members to train up the new adviser next year.

“It’s terrifying losing Mrs. Mischke and it’s crazy even thinking about FCCLA without her, but we all feel passionate about keeping (the tradition alive) and teaching the kids coming up what it’s about,” Miller said. “We’re definitely prepared to take it on.”

The more than 20 Tongue River students will travel to Nashville the first week of July. To donate toward the students headed to nationals, or if you need paid help for projects, contact Pat Mischke at Tongue River High School.