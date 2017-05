Cloud to speak at suicide prevention training

SHERIDAN — Wyoming State Auditor Cynthia Cloud will give the keynote address at the Light in the Darkness suicide prevention presentation and training Wednesday.

Cloud lost her son to suicide in 2016.

Dinner will be provided at the event set for 6-8 p.m. at the Sheridan Senior Center.

For more information, contact Brooke Wattum at bjpoavs@yahoo.com.

The Sheridan Senior Center is located at 211 Smith St.