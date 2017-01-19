WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS

Cloud Peak Energy donates to Senior Center


SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Senior Center recently announced that Cloud Peak Energy donated $15,000 to the center’s Help at Home program.

The Senior Center’s Help at Home program is a licensed home health care service that provides housekeeping, personal care and meal preparation to older Sheridan residents in their homes. 

The donation will help offset funding cuts to the program during this fiscal year.

Cloud Peak Energy Inc. is a firm headquartered in Gillette that mines coal in the Powder River Basin and operates the Decker Mine in Montana.

