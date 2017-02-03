Climate change leads to research hurdles in Yellowstone

SHERIDAN — While the abnormally warm winters seen in recent years may be welcomed by Wyoming residents, the warmer temperatures have had a negative effect on archaeological work in the state, including at Yellowstone National Park.

Before his current position leading the cultural and natural resources program at Little Bighorn Battlefield National Monument, Dr. Staffan Peterson was park archaeologist at Yellowstone National Park for four years.

During the Sheridan-Johnson County Chapter of the Wyoming Archaeological Society meeting Thursday night, Peterson surprised the group when he started talking about ice patch archeology, the benefits of ice preserving artifacts, and more importantly, the detriment the warmer temperatures can cause to these research efforts.

“So the value of this is that they (ice patches) preserve organic artifacts,” Peterson said. “In other words like wood, leather…basketry, they’re preserved in the ice.”

While naturally-preserved organic pollen, pine needles, sticks, dung, bones and artifacts would seem like an archaeologist’s dream come true, Peterson said the problem is that due to climate change, it can’t be collected fast enough.

“They’re cryogenically preserved, and so once that stuff melts, that protection’s gone,” Peterson said, “and these things will decay very quickly.

“I mean they’re ancient and they’ve been in the ice — entombed in this ice for millennia — and they don’t stand a chance out in the open air,” he added.

Archaeologist Sarah Mostek of Hope Archeology in Bozeman said this was the first time that she’s heard of ice patch archeology. Mostek, who has been in the field for 10 years and in the Sheridan area for eight, said it wasn’t something they taught in school, nor is it something she’s come across so far.

Peterson said he and other scientists and park officials initially got the sense that something was changing in the higher Yellowstone elevations about 10 years ago and have since done reconnaissance to determine where the ice patches are and to track their size. He said in the four times they’ve revisited the ice patches, the changes have been drastic.

“We’ve seen a marked decrease,” Peterson said about the ice patches, “and they will be extinct within, certainly within 10 years, maybe a lot less.”

Peterson said ice patch archeology in Yellowstone is basically a trifecta of problems. The first problem being that the artifacts preserved are critical in understanding the bigger picture of the human past, which is the goal of the archaeological research in the park. It is also extremely hard to get to the ice patch areas and once there, there’s no shelter, running water or other utilities for researchers. In addition, the natural preservations are falling apart.

“It’s really an unparalleled storehouse of information that is vanishing,” Peterson said.

While he said this isn’t just a problem in Wyoming’s famous national park, he said there’s only about a dozen ice patches left in Yellowstone. While some are very large, he said the smaller areas won’t last much longer.

Peterson said the next time they’ll get to return to these areas is 2019 with funding from the National Park Service. He said Grand Teton National Park also puts a lot of effort into recovering artifacts from ice patches and researchers will head up to those areas sooner than they will in Yellowstone.

“These resources belong to everybody, and we need to do right by them,” Peterson said. “We need to preserve them and interpret them for this generation and everybody who comes after us — they really belong to everyone, so we need to take care of them.”