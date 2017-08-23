Clearmont Town Council adds member, makes progress on landfill closure

CLEARMONT — The Clearmont Town Council welcomed a new member and discussed advances on the town landfill closure Monday evening.

Lori Makela was sworn in as a new council member, replacing Julie Weber. Makela will serve until the May 2018 election.

“I just felt really proud to be a part of the town,” Makela said. “I love it here so much, and I just want to be a part of keeping it the place that it is.”

The landfill project is estimated to cost $300,000. Clearmont received $270,000 from the State Loan and Investment Board to finance the closure.

“That project is wrapping up now,” Clearmont Mayor Chris Schock said. “They’ve got to drill some methane wells up there, and when they get those done, we’ll be pretty well done with that.”

He said the landfill project should be completed by summer 2018. The closure is a result of the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality “pushing toward regionalization of landfills,” Schock said.

Schock also told the council he will speak to the state revenue committee Sept. 12 and 13 about direct distribution funds. Clearmont received about $35,000 in direct distribution funds from the state last year. Shock is hoping to receive a similar amount for the upcoming year, but said “right now, it’s a question mark.”

Moreover, the council discussed a 90-foot well that was recently drilled in hopes of improving town water in the future.

“When I was elected mayor, that was one of the things that the voters wanted to see, if we could get better water out here,” Schock said.

Previously, a 1,600-foot well was drilled in town, but state tests found that sodium and fluoride levels were worse than Clearmont’s current water levels. The 90-foot well test results will be known in about six weeks, but Schock is doubtful they will be much better.

“I’m not really holding my breath,” he said. “We may just have to be happy with what we got.”

Additionally, Clearmont Town Council member Anna Switzer was nominated and approved as mayor pro tem. She will serve if Schock is unable to fulfill his mayoral duties.