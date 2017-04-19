Clearmont supports WAM push to fund cities, towns

CLEARMONT — Clearmont Town Council accepted a resolution supporting the Wyoming Association of Municipalities’ legislative agenda and the association’s efforts in seeking appropriation of state funding for 99 Wyoming cities and towns.

Mayor Chris Schock said Monday that WAM is beginning efforts to strategize due to word from legislators that the $105 million state direct distribution funding Wyoming cities and towns normally receive annually could disappear. WAM is working to devise three solutions for the problem that the 99 cities and towns can live with to present to legislators during the 2018 budget session.

Schock said he participated in a conference call with WAM officials three weeks ago regarding different types of revenues, including higher property taxes and retail sales taxes.

He said he told them that raising property taxes wouldn’t help Clearmont unless the town annexed 200 acres of surrounding land into the town limits. In addition, raising the sales tax in Sheridan County would kill the Capital Facilities Tax, which Clearmont depends on for funding to match State Loan and Investment Board grants.

Schock said he spoke with WAM about an amendment of the school finance-omnibus education funding House bill that proposes if the rainy day fund drops to $500 million, a half-cent tax would kick in. The funds generated would go into the rainy day fund until it builds back up to $1 billion. Once that amount is reached, the tax goes away until needed again.

Schock was appointed to the WAM committee to work on the amendment.

In unfinished business, councilors reviewed a revised version from the town’s attorney of the Bald Mountain Sanitation contract with adjustments and added wording. It will be forwarded to Bald Mountain Sanitation’s attorney for review before further action is taken.

In other business, Clearmont has $26,025.85 in leftover State Loan and Investment Board Park Projects Grant funding that was awarded for upgrades to the town parks. Clearmont must spend the money or lose it. Councilors discussed replacing the sand under the playground equipment with rubberized wood chips, buying new picnic tables, trimming trees in the parks, painting the Branding Iron sign, replacing the light above the jail, and if there is any money left, perhaps replacing the merry-go-round.