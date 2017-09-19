Clearmont officials talk finances

CLEARMONT — Budget concerns and a possible dog park area were two of the agenda topics at the Clearmont Town Council meeting Monday evening.

Mayor Chris Schock talked with the Interim Revenue Committee last week about funding for small towns. Clearmont receives $35,000 of the state’s $105 million budget for towns and counties. Schock said if that $35,000 goes away,the community will have to make serious cuts to the town budget.

Schock said the Revenue Committee told him and others who talked last week to come to the next meeting in Cheyenne with solutions, not problems.

Schock said he has one possible solution, which would be to increase sales taxes in larger towns by 1 or 2 percent. Smaller towns, with a population of less than 4,000, would still get direct distribution funds from the Legislature.

“The bigger towns in Wyoming would not like it,” Schock said. “I told the (Legislature) I’m sick and tired of coming to them every two years begging for this direct distribution.”

The Clearmont Town Council also discussed ways to use the remaining $4,091.95 that is left of the park grant it received. It will put ashtrays in parks, and then talked about using some of the funding to install a chain-link fence in the town park for a small, enclosed dog area.

The council also discussed its waste management finances. Town clerk/treasurer Krysti Mai Dycus said the town allotted $1,000 for the current fiscal year to be used on dumping fees. Two months in, it has already used about $800 in fees. The town is still waiting to receive payment on a $378.93 dumping bill.

Dycus recently attended the Wyoming Association of Municipal Clerks and Treasurers Institute, and found out that the council needs to open a separate bank account for water deposits. The council then voted to open a new bank account for water deposits only, which was approved unanimously.

Dycus also said the council will need a depreciation account for water and sewer costs.

“If our water system crashed tomorrow, we need to have an account set up so we can pay to fix it,” she said.

Schock said he gave out a bid for $480 to put in vents in the landfill building to prevent a methane issue. There is about a two-week deadline to complete the project. Schock said the initial contractor bid $1,500, which seemed high, causing him to give the bid to someone else and save about $1,000.

Schock announced that the annual Environmental Protection Agency audit of the town drinking water will take place Sept. 28 at 10 a.m. Jay Buhr was also unanimously approved by the council as bank signor.

The Clearmont Town Council will meet again Oct. 16.