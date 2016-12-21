Clearmont discusses landfill contract

CLEARMONT — Clearmont Town Council accepted a contract from Entech Engineering for the landfill closure project at its meeting Monday.

Mayor Chris Schock, town clerk and treasurer Janet Riesland and town clerk and treasurer Krysti Dycus met with Entech and the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality regarding a contract with Entech to cap the landfill.

The project is estimated to cost $300,000 and Entech was supposed to charge 10 percent of the total cost, which is $30,000. They are charging $75,000 rather than $30,000. Entech came up with different designs for the landfill cap, which DEQ said needed to be scaled down.

Schock requested a refund for the previous designs because they were not satisfactory.

Schock said he spoke with DEQ landfill remediation/cease and transfer program manager Craig McOmie, who told him that the project should entail pushing dirt into the landfill hole. Entech was trying to contour the land, which is unnecessary because according to Clearmont it doesn’t need to look like a park.

According to Schock, McOmie said in an email that he will override the Entech cost and pay up to $75,000 in engineering fees. Also, McOmie doesn’t think the project will cost $300,000, but rather between $150,000 and $200,000.

In addition, the DEQ will allow the debris from tearing down the Red Arrow to go into the landfill, as well as dirt and asphalt from the Canal Street project if it is approved, to help fill in the hole. DEQ is hoping that Clearmont will get the same contractor to fill in the landfill and complete the street project so that the street material can be transferred to the landfill while that company is working in the landfill.

Maintenance supervisor John Kiser said he took the Entech engineer who is drawing up the designs for the landfill cap through the landfill to show him why the designs were not working well. He said he showed the engineer where the Red Arrow debris will go and showed him the amount of asphalt that will go into the hole. Kiser said Entech has shot aerial footage with a drone, but providing a ground tour seemed to create a better understanding of the situation.

In other business, Riesland will retire Dec. 31. She completed a packet with all of the town’s quarterly revenue and expenditure reports to share with the council members. Because the meeting was her last, she wanted to go through all the financial information line by line to let everyone know where the town sits financially.

The departments that have been under-budgeted include dues and memberships; electricity; the water pipeline under the railroad tracks; and sewer testing. Riesland assured the council that money can be moved around to cover the under-budgeting.

According to Schock, the landfill tests have been cut back to once per year. There is a monitoring device that the town could purchase for up to $900 that would enable the town to complete methane-monitoring tests on its own, and not have to hire Entech to do it. Kiser said he would go for training to learn how to use the equipment.

In addition, Riesland reviewed a Capital Facilities Tax report that she devised with recommendations for budgeting through fiscal year 2019-2020. She explained it is a guideline rather than expectations for the council. She discussed how future projects could fit within the budget as Capital Facilities Tax funds are acquired each year.

In other business:

• Schock reported that he attended the State Loan and Investment Board meeting Dec. 1. Clearmont has been awarded $300,000 for the landfill closure project.

• Schock reported that he and Dycus will attend the Wyoming Association of Municipalities winter workshop in Cheyenne from Jan. 11-13.

• Schock reported that Powder River Energy Corporation will donate $500 to pay for the turkeys that Schock will give to anyone in Clearmont who puts lights on the outside of their homes. PRECORP has also agreed to donate meat for Clearmont Days on Jun. 10.

• Councilors agreed to send a letter of intent to the Wyoming Department of Transportation for the railroad quiet zone, with the expectation that the town will have the funds to complete the project in fiscal year 2018-2019.