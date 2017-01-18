Clearmont discusses Canal Street water main project

CLEARMONT — Clearmont Town Council held a public hearing at its meeting Monday to review and comment on a proposed water main replacement project, in accordance with State Loan and Investment Board requirements.

The project entails replacing the 35-year-old 8-inch and 10-inch ductile water main on Canal Street. The close proximity of the water main to the Pratt-Farris Irrigation Ditch is causing external pipe corrosion. In June 2015 a massive leak was discovered in the Canal Street water main. External pipe corrosion was discovered when the leak was repaired.

In order to fund this project, the town intends to use funds from the Wyoming Drinking Water State Revolving Loan Fund administered by the Wyoming Office of State Lands and Investments. The cost of the project is estimated to be $73,956. The town plans to obtain $36,978 from a principal forgiveness loan from the DWSRF and $36,978 from a 2.5-percent-interest-rate, five-year loan from the DWSRF. Revenues from the Capital Facilities Tax will repay the loan.

Clearmont resident Dolly Hodges had questions about how the estimate was derived; if the project will be up for bids; how long the project will take; whether water would be turned off during that time period; and whether progress has been made on better drinking water.

EnTech Inc. Professional Engineers completed the estimate for the Canal Street project. Mayor Chris Schock said he will attend the SLIB meeting on Feb. 2 to request leftover funding from the Water Street project rollover for funding the Canal Street project. A request for bids will be announced if funds are awarded at that meeting.

The Canal Street project is expected to take three weeks to a month’s time to complete and is planned for the spring or summer. A temporary water line will be run from one of the fire hydrants, in front of everybody’s property with lines and from that line to each house, connecting through an outside faucet.

As for the drinking water issue, Schock told Hodges the town plans to drill a 90-foot well in the spring to see if the water quality is better than the well drilled last year. He explained that he has looked at piping water from Buffalo, but that was too expensive.

In other business, Schock attended the Wyoming Association of Municipalities winter workshop last week. He met with the legislators, and was nominated for and voted onto the WAM board, so he will be representing small towns around the state of Wyoming. Schock said Mayor Roger Miller of Sheridan was also voted to take a spot on the board and offered to carpool to any out-of-town meetings.

In addition, town clerk and treasurer Krysti Dycus reported that she attended workshops at the WAM conference and said it was a great learning experience. She said the next WAM convention will be held in Gillette May 31 to June 2, and suggested that the councilors attend.

In other business, maintenance supervisor John Kiser reported that the garbage truck has not been repaired after a month since his accident. He is waiting for the insurance company to finish its adjustments and release the truck for repairs.

According to Dycus, the claim is with a desk adjuster and the insurance company is having trouble getting a heavy equipment adjuster to come to Billings. She said Clearmont does not have rental car coverage on the policy to cover the cost of Sheridan garbage collection. She plans to check out alternative insurance plans for when it comes time to renew the policy.

In addition:

• Schock reported that the quiet zone letter of intent was mailed Dec. 21. When the town receives the contract, the council will have to make a decision if it wants to go through with it.

• Shock reported that he awarded 24 turkeys to Christmas decoration participants in Clearmont, for which Powder River Energy Corporation will reimburse the town.

• Kiser is looking into purchasing new lids and trash cans. The cold weather has taken its toll on the old cans.

• Kiser is looking into purchasing Hydrothol to kill algae in the sewer lagoon.

• The council approved December 2016 bills.