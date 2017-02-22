Clearmont discusses Canal Street, railroad quiet zone

CLEARMONT — Clearmont Town Council was successful in securing the State Loan and Investment Board money that was left over from the 2016 street and water main replacement project to complete the Canal Street water main and street replacement project, totaling approximately $225,000.

EnTech Inc. Professional Engineers went through the environmental public hearing process to get Wyoming Drinking Water State Revolving Loan Fund money to put toward the project, as well. EnTech Inc. professional engineer Dave Engels said his firm is ready to start the project design.

The project is scheduled for the spring and should take no longer than a month to complete.

Councilors accepted an engineering contract through EnTech Inc. for the Canal Street reconstruction project not to exceed a total amount of $45,270.

In other business:

• Concrete barriers will need to be installed. Bids will be requested for the work, and the lowest bid will be accepted by the Wyoming Department of Transportation to complete the job. Mayor Chris Schock said if the bids are too high for the town to afford, the council could back out of the contract.

The Burlington Northern Railroad is responsible for the circuitry, and WYDOT is responsible for maintenance on the barriers as they deteriorate over time, so there is no upkeep for the town.

• Bald Mountain Sanitation owner Scott Gruentmeir submitted a proposal for the council to review to take over Clearmont’s sanitation needs.

Gruentmeir proposed to provide a budgeted final bill at the beginning of every year so the council will know the amount to budget for sanitation expenses. He will cover garbage can repair and replacement and will pick up trash any day but Christmas and Thanksgiving. For those two holidays, trash pickup will be delayed one day. He is willing to adjust his pickup schedule to Clearmont’s current schedule.

Gruentmeir is offering his services for $1,450 per month — a total cost of $17,400 per year. He is flexible with contracts, but if the town requests a five-year contract, he said he will need to include a clause in the contract allowing him to raise his fees accordingly if landfill fees increase beyond $102 per ton. The current fee for the landfill in Buffalo is $75 per ton, which hasn’t been raised in more than eight years.

• Mountain West Farm Bureau insurance agent Dave Craft reviewed the town’s current insurance policy and found that it has incurred a serious lack of maintenance for potentially a decade. Craft pointed out an example of the negligence in the form of two vehicles that have been insured for $26,000 and $24,000 that might be respectively worth $4,000 and $1,500.

He proposes a policy that covers $400,000 for the town hall building and $40,000 for the contents of the building. He suggests moving valuable items such as compressors out of storage buildings and into the town hall building to provide insurability for those items.

Equipment with motors and wheels such as a garbage truck, John Deere tractor and Ford F-250 pickup will need to be insured separately from the building. Also, he recommends self-insuring older vehicles and equipment and old storage buildings, because the asset values are low enough that the biggest risk is liability.

Craft’s proposal will cost $2,564 per year, which is a savings of approximately $1,700. No decisions are set in stone; the policy can be changed at any time.

In addition:

• Schock reported Chesbro Electric donated work completed for Clearmont totaling $1,133.71.

• Shock reported that a committee has formed for Clearmont Days, which is scheduled for June 10. Proceeds from the pancake breakfast will go to the ambulance board.

• Schock reported that the concealed carry bill is going to pass. He wonders if the town will need to have someone posted at the door to check for permits.

• Councilors approved a Cloud Peak Accounting FY2017 service contract for a 2017 audit for $4,800.

• Maintenance supervisor John Kiser ordered six new trashcan lids and will request 10 trashcans to be added to the budget.

• Kiser reported that the sliding arm assembly for the garbage truck was ready for shipment to Billings on Feb. 15 and will take a week to ship.

• Kiser is attending a spray applicator-licensing course on Feb. 27 in Sheridan.

• Kiser is taking the water treatment plant operator test on March 1 in Casper.

• The council approved January 2017 bills.