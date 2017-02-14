WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS
Clearmont Community Church to host vision banquet
CLEARMONT — The Clearmont Community Church will host its 2017 Vision Banquet on Sunday at 5 p.m.
The event will include live music, food, drawings, fellowship and a discussion on what the church is looking forward to in 2017.
The event is free for all ages.
For more information call 758-4597 or see www.clearmontchurch.com.
Clearmont Community Church is located at 1012 Water St.
