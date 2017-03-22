Clearmont accepts street project bids

CLEARMONT — Clearmont Town Council accepted a bid from Hardrives Construction, Inc. out of Billings, Montana, for a crack and chip seal street project totaling $101,137.50, and accepted a contract for professional services with EnTech Inc. that covers design and inspection fees for the project for $20,940.00 at its meeting Monday.

EnTech Inc. project manager Jay Ligocki provided the council with a letter of recommendation for a crack and chip seal project for all the streets in town that were not replaced last year, with the exception of Canal Street, which will be replaced this summer.

Two bids were received for the project, one from L & S Contractors out of Sheridan for $104,000 and one from Hardrives Construction, Inc. for $101,000.

Ligocki said when he went over the math, L & S forgot a bid item that would cover any additional expenses incurred during the course of project completion. Even with a 5 percent Wyoming bidder preference, the bid did not come in under Hardrives’ bid.

Ligocki said EnTech hopes to complete the crack sealing part of the project in April, when the pavement is still fairly cool.

The chip sealing is proposed to be completed in July.

In other business, town clerk and treasurer Krysti Dycus reported that she has received emails from Douglas, Pavilion and Upton requesting more information about a garbage truck the town is selling.

The town purchased the garbage truck for $140,000 brand new 10 years ago. Kois Brothers Equipment, Inc. of Billings just repaired the arm assembly for $22,000.

Councilors decided it would be best to get an appraisal before putting a price on the garbage truck.

In addition, Dycus has received emails from Meeteetse showing interest in the street sweeper. Mayor Chris Schock said before putting a price on it, he would like to know the current price for scrap metal.

In other business, councilors reviewed a contract with Bald Mountain Sanitation to take over Clearmont’s sanitation needs. Councilors expressed concerns that the contract was lacking many items discussed in a proposal presented by Bald Mountain Sanitation owner Scott Gruentmeir at the Feb. 20 council meeting.

Councilor Julie Weber stated that she was uncomfortable with the current wording of the contract and requested clarification. Councilors agreed that everything in the proposal, written and verbal, should be included in the contract.

Schock tabled acceptance of the contract until the council meeting next month so that the town’s attorney can look over the contract. Schock said he would present the written proposal with the contract for the attorney to review.

If the council approves the contract with Bald Mountain Sanitation, Dycus said she would need to change the percentages for how the accounting software handles maintenance supervisor John Kiser’s salary for the remainder of the fiscal year.

Each division of the town’s accounts — sanitation, water, sewer and general maintenance — pays a percentage of Kiser’s salary because he has duties pertaining to each division.

Once the new budget for fiscal year 2017 is in place, the percentages can be adjusted accordingly to balance properly. The council agreed to the changes pending the service contract with Bald Mountain Sanitation.

In addition:

• Councilors accepted a contract to proceed with the Wyoming Department of Transportation railroad quiet zone. Construction is expected to begin in 2018.

• Councilors accepted an insurance policy with Mountain West Farm Bureau for the town’s vehicles and property. The totals are $1,429 annually for property and $1,191 annually for auto.

• Councilors approved securing deposits with a letter of credit from First Federal Bank and Trust.

• Councilors appointed Schock as official voting delegate and Dycus as alternate voting delegate for 2017 Wyoming Association of Municipalities Convention.

• Councilors appointed Kiser as the town’s voting delegate for the Wyoming Association of Rural Water Systems annual business meeting.

• Schock reported that work on the budget is on hold until WAM reveals the anticipated state and sales tax revenues.

• Schock reported that he drew up a document nominating Terri Foster and Ira Roedifer for the Community Hero Award through WAM for the work they have done on the museum; cleaning up the building and lot around it. The WAM board will decide the winner at its April meeting and present the award at the WAM Convention banquet in Gillette.

• Schock reported that WAM is offering a convention scholarship application for those who work or serve municipalities to attend the convention.

• Schock proclaimed April 4, 2017, as National Service Recognition Day.