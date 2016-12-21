Civil Service Commissions seek to equalize hiring, promotions

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Police Civil Service Commission added one corporal from the Sheridan Police Department to the promotional list for sergeant during its meeting Tuesday.

The Civil Service Commission, made up of three volunteer community members along with SPD Chief Rich Adriaens and Jenifer Shassetz in attendance, conducted an executive session to determine who met requirements for promotion to sergeant in 2017.

SPD currently has six open positions — three patrol officer positions, one sergeant and two corporals.

When the corporal advances into the open sergeant role, an additional corporal position will open up, leaving the same number of vacancies for the time being.

Training for two officers recently sworn in will continue into the New Year, leaving five official vacancies in the patrol division.

The process to advance or even be hired at the SPD requires an intense and objective three-step process, implemented when Adriaens was hired. The SPD Civil Service Commission conducts testing to create a list of eligible individuals for hire. In addition, it is utilized as a review board during any major disciplinary action involving sworn officers, according to the website for the Rock Springs Police Civil Service Commission, which serves the same purpose as SPD’s commission.

Adriaens implemented a more rigid and active commission for “fairness and legitimacy.”

While the commission meets only when necessary, SPD continues accepting applications as it is common to have vacant positions in the system.

“[From start to finish of the application process], we lose at least 50 percent of applicants,” Adriaens said.

Acceptance into SPD requires a 75 percent passing rate on three elements — a written test, physical test and in-person interview. The transition into leadership, like corporal, sergeant, lieutenant or chief, calls for additional application requirements. The commission plays a large role in the process, reviewing and approving testing processes for each rank when promotions or hirings exist.

Three community members currently volunteer time to serve on the commission for SPD. Kevin Kessner, a local attorney; Laura Lehan, a consultant for a local firm with human resource experience; and Ian Hunter, a local medical doctor in Sheridan.

Adriaens said the mayor appoints members to the commission.

“[We have a] diverse commission,” said Adriaens, who attends meetings along with city of Sheridan Human Resources Director Heather Doke and SPD employee Shassetz to help conduct business. The diversity helps combat nepotism or any biases that may form in a tight-knit law enforcement facility such as Sheridan’s.

Following final approval by the commission, a list of up to five candidates is sent to the mayor for consideration in filling the position suggested. The most recent appointment for SPD was Meagan Phillips to the patrol division. She currently continues training and will attend the law enforcement academy in Douglas for six weeks starting in January 2017.

Sheridan’s fire department also works under its own civil service commission. While the entities operate separately, the process looks nearly identical and provides the same service of equality and objectivity.

“They are there as a non-biased panel,” said George Neeson, president of IAFF Local 276. “If you have a firefighter that gets into trouble and something happens and the city wants to get rid of that firefighter for political reasons or anything, the firefighter has the right to contest firing, punishment or demotion, through the civil service board.”

Due to Sheridan Fire-Rescue being fully staffed, the civil service commission meets less often.

“Typically they’ll push to have some meetings when we are low on personnel and have to go through civil service to do testing,” Neeson said.

SFR maintains a list of potential new hires, as well. The fire department conducts a three-part test for hiring that includes a written test, physical test and oral interviews.

The local entities expand rules for civil service commissions mandated from the state by making additional rules that are filed at the Sheridan County Courthouse.