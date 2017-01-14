Civic Theatre Guild to present ‘Bakersfield Mist’

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Civic Theatre Guild will present the third show of its season beginning Jan. 20 at the Carriage House Theater.

“Bakersfield Mist” is a comedy written by Stephen Sachs and directed by Gene Davis.

The play was inspired by a true story that eventually was the subject of a documentary by 60 Minutes. Maude, an unemployed bartender living in a trailer park, buys a painting for $5 at a thrift store. The local art teacher sees it and thinks it could be a lost abstract masterpiece by Jackson Pollock worth millions. After careful research, eventually the International Foundation for Art Research gets involved and sends out its expert Lionel Percy to authenticate the painting.

The result is a classic culture clash over who defines what art is and what determines its worth.

The play stars CTG veterans Aaron Odom as Lionel and Erin Kranz as Maude.

Performance dates are Jan. 20-22, Jan. 27-29 and Feb. 2-4. Thursday, Friday and Saturday performances will begin at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinées will begin at 2 p.m.

Tickets are available at WYO Theater box office, wyotheater.com or at the Carriage House Theater one hour before the performance. Tickets cost $15 per adult and $12 per senior, military member or student.

This play is rated MA for mature audiences due to adult language.

The Carriage House Theater is located at 419 Delphi Ave.