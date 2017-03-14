Civic Theatre Guild to offer ‘Crimes of the Heart’ starting Friday

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Civic Theatre Guild will perform “Crimes of the Heart” beginning Friday at the Carriage House Theater.

The play is set in Mississippi, where the three Magrath sisters have gathered to await news of the family patriarch, their grandfather, who is living out his last hours in the local hospital. Their troubles, grave and yet, somehow, hilarious, are highlighted by their priggish cousin and an awkward young lawyer.

In the end, the play is the story of how its characters escape the past to seize the future.

Tickets cost $15 for adults and $12 for seniors, students and military members. Tickets can be purchased through the WYO Theater box office, at wyotheater.com, by phone at 672-9084 or 90 minutes before each show at the Carriage House Theater.

Performance dates include March 17-19, March 24-26 and March 31 through April 2.

The Carriage House Theater is located at 419 Delphi Ave.