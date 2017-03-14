City water system projects set to start this spring

SHERIDAN — The city of Sheridan will have two large projects begin this spring — the East Fifth Street infrastructure project and a meter replacement project.

East Fifth Street

City engineer Lane Thompson said now that the engineering portion of the project is completed, construction can begin.

The project includes two project areas — the Fifth Street intersection with East Ridge Road and the Smith Street alley in downtown Sheridan. The project memo said at East Ridge Road, a 16-inch PVC water main will be extended north under Fifth Street. At the Smith Street alley, an aged 10-inch cast iron pipe will be abandoned in place due to a corrosion-related leak that resulted in structural damage to the building at 30 Grinnell Plaza, the project memo said. The water main extension is part of the Northeast Utilities Project, meant to stimulate growth north of Fifth Street and east of Interstate 90.

“That’s part of a much larger plan to bring water and sewer infrastructure up to that area,” Thompson said.

The project opens bids starting March 16 and the cost will be made public when Sheridan City Council and Mayor Roger Miller vote to award the project during the April 3 council meeting.

“Of course, we won’t do the Smith Street alley from June 1 to July 16 because it is rodeo and it is downtown,” Thompson assured the mayor and council during the March 13 work session. “Both portions should be done by the end of August.”

The Wyoming State Loan and Investment Board awarded a Countywide Consensus grant to Sheridan for part of the project. The rest of the project funding will come from the water fund, Capital Facilities Tax funds and the Optional One-Cent Sales Tax funds. DOWL engineered the project for the joint city and county project.

Water meter upgrades

Council approved the meter replacement project at a council meeting late last year, and is expected to authorize Mueller Systems of Cleveland, North Carolina, to complete the project for $3,139.938.89.

The project remains fully funded through a combination of Drinking Water State Revolving Fund and Clean Water State Revolving Fund loans. The loans total $3,826,423 and $911,494, respectively. The Sheridan Area Water Supply Joint Powers Board will account for $602,868.27 of the total cost, with the city of Sheridan covering around $2.5 million. With Mueller Systems bringing in a low bid of a little over $3.1 million, the project comes in $0.9 million under the original estimates and acquired funding.

“We put a lot of work in really trying to define what it is that we want because when you get a system, you are signing up for it for a long time,” Utilities Director Dan Roberts said at the meeting. “You want to like it; it has to be good for you; it has to be good for the community.”

Mueller Systems will replace about 9,000 of the 15- to 20-year-old existing city and SAWS water meters with an advanced metering infrastructure. This new technology allows utility maintenance to read meters from Sheridan City Hall rather than physically going to each meter and reading it at its location.

“We’ll be replacing (both) the meter inside and the transmitter outside,” Roberts said.

The new meters will read 8 to 9 percent more accurately, which in turn could raise water usage costs for consumers, not because of rate changes, but because meters are more accurately reading the gallons of water used. Councilwoman Kristin Kelly emphasized to Roberts the need for a communication plan during the implementation of the project. Roberts said city staff members have outlined the communication plan and the system itself offers viewing access.

“(This metering system) will offer customers a portal to access their meter data,” Roberts said. “You can set limits. You can do a leak detection…it might raise the red flags so for some people it might be viable and they might be interested in that.”

Project completion is set for May 2018.