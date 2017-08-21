City to consider raising fees for bar and grill liquor licenses

SHERIDAN — Bar and grill liquor license fees will increase for new license holders if the Sheridan City Council passes the ordinance following a public hearing tonight.

After the state approved 50 additional bar and grill licenses to be distributed throughout the state to help local governments raise additional revenue from fees and sales taxes, the conversation about increasing minimum fees for the licenses began.

A memo from the city of Sheridan’s deputy city clerk Cecilia Good said by not charging the maximum fee amount for the licenses, communities could be criticized for not taking advantage of what the Wyoming Legislature provided.

The memo said Wyoming Association of Municipalities’ executive director Rick Kaysen believes the Wyoming Department of Revenue will be closely watching both the bar and grill and retail licenses and it is recommended that communities not hold the licenses in reserve, but rather issue them this year.

“The city of Sheridan specifically was granted two additional licenses,” Good told Mayor Roger Miller and council at the Aug. 14 study session. “This is one step above a restaurant license. You’re able to serve at the bar and in the dining area.”

The city lost $3,700 in revenues after the state defined dispensing areas as an entire building rather than partitioned sections of a building as part of its liquor licensing changes this year.

Good explained dispensing rooms were an additional two-thirds fee on top of the baseline license fees.

The city last reviewed liquor licensing fees in 2010. Sheridan’s liquor license fees sit well below other Wyoming municipalities; Sheridan charges the minimum amount for bar and grill liquor licenses at $1,500 as opposed to the maximum fee of $10,500.

“We started to find out where everybody was relative to the bar and grill licenses, and we were surprised to see how low we were comparatively around the state,” city administrator Mark Collins said. “This is just one sample that you’re looking at, but by and large there’s a lot of municipalities that are charging the maximum, which is $10,500.”

Sheridan’s finance and administrative director Jim Harmon said this type of license is fairly new, making it more valuable than others that have been around since the 1930s.

“You truly can belly up to the bar at the bar and grill, and that’s the distinction between that and a restaurant,” Harmon said. “The restaurant has to have their dispensing area separated from their dining area.”

With four currently in use and the two new licenses yet to be distributed, Collins recognized the attractiveness of this particular license.

“You have a lot of restaurants that would like to move up to that classification,” Collins said. “I think it’s a question of supply and demand and the attractiveness of the added feature, so that combination I think is the reason why it commends a higher number.”

City staff suggests utilizing the maximum fee of $10,500 for newly issued or the first year of a new license holder. Second year application renewals will drop to $3,000 and the third year will stabilize to $1,500 annually. The ordinance says pre-existing licenses will remain at the $1,500 renewal fee. Good said changing the price for current holders would take more public involvement.

Sheridan City Council will conduct the public hearing as its first item on the council meeting agenda, beginning at 7 p.m. Monday at city hall.