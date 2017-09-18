City to consider final approval of liquor license fee increase

SHERIDAN — Sheridan City Council members will consider approval of three project awards, two ordinances, five agreements and two resolutions during Monday’s meeting.

Three items totaling $198,206 will help move rotomill and overlay projects forward, as well as water pressure issues at the Cloud Peak Ranch subdivision.

A bid from Triple Creek of $39,733 will help replace old hydrants at the intersections of Burton Street and Florence Avenue, Avon Street and Exeter Avenue and Avon Street and Delphi Avenue. The memo said small sections of curb, gutter and sidewalk will be removed and replaced in the process. The project is fully funded with allocations from the water fund and rotomill and overlay project funds.

Residents in the Cloud Peak subdivision expressed concerns over low water pressure and a water pressure project was platted and approved back in 2013.

Because of the lost time, city utilities director Roberts said the next step forward is to renegotiate the original agreement.

“The developer still desires to develop the subdivision,” Roberts said.

“Why it hasn’t happened is economically it was a strain to make it pencil and work. That’s the honest truth.”

The developer will pay for everything except the installation of the check valve, which helps the water flow one direction, and pressure-reducing valve, which the city will pay for out of the water fund. The recommendation is to approve a $101,910.32 bid from Northern Underground of Sheridan to complete the project.

The third award, if approved, will go to Titan Machinery of Gillette for $56,582.60 for a heavy tilt bed trailer, upgrading the one the city currently owns. Funding for the new trailer comes from selling the old trailer and from the water and sewer machinery and equipment funds.

In other business, both the bar and grill liquor license fee and 10-year electric franchise agreement with Montana-Dakota Utilities ordinances will receive third and final readings at Monday’s meeting. Council pushed the bar and grill liquor license fees ordinance forward on second reading with direction to keep the originally proposed fee structure, rather than taking the suggestion of lowering the first year fees from $10,500 to $6,000. The proposed fee structure would cost license holders $10,500 the first year, $3,000 for year two and $1,500 every subsequent year.

The council will also consider a number of agreements, including one with Rice and Sons for water conveyance for the Doubleday Sports Complex that will allow the facility to access water for the fields and the landscaping, reducing the cost by avoiding the use of potable water.

City human resources director Heather Doke also suggested approving an agreement with Alphagraphics of Sheridan to revamp the city’s social media presence for $16,680. The city received eight proposals for the project.

An agreement with Raftelis Financial Consultants, Inc. from Colorado would kickstart a water and sewer rate study and financial plan for $58,910. The city budgeted $75,000 for the project, with funding split 60/40 percent with the city’s water and sewer funds, respectively.

An amended agreement with the Cloud Peak development changes completion dates for the three phases from 2015 for Phases A and B in the original contract to December 2017 for Phase A and 2027 for phases B and C.

The final agreement to be considered outlines pre-annexation approval for 549 Centennial Lane, which sits on the edge of the city’s water system. The memo said the landowners desire to be served by the city of Sheridan water system. The memo also said the water service extension appears to be economically feasible with the costs being borne by the property owner.

In addition to the above items, the council will also consider two resolutions to allow for an update to the city’s employee handbook and to adjust the unit of measure and meter size necessitated by the meter replacement project.

Council will meet in the City Hall council chambers on the third floor starting at 7 p.m. Monday.