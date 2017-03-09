City of Sheridan receives clean audit

SHERIDAN — The city of Sheridan came through its 2016 audit with a clean bill of health. Each year, the city undergoes an audit with Porter, Muirhead, Cornia and Howard, a corporation of certified public accountants.

This particular group started working with the city in June 2005. This year, the CPAs had only two issues with the city’s financial systems.

“They had one recommendation in their single audit section and they had one finding in their management letter that went to the council,” said Jim Harmon, the city’s finance and administrative director. “I included (it) in the agenda packet as part of our being absolutely transparent.”

The recommendation in the single audit notified the city to put federal procurement policies in place by the end of this fiscal year.

“We’re working on a big initiative for centralized purchases anyway, so that one will be easily taken care of before the end of June,” Harmon said.

The CPAs also found 37 receipt numbers not accounted for in the accounting records. The letter from the auditors said maintaining controls that mandate all receipts be accounted for within the city’s books is important to preventing fraud and identifying errors. A similar matter was also communicated to management at the conclusion of the fiscal year 2015 audit. Harmon said the auditors missed a work paper that accounted for 24 miscellaneous receipts. Thirteen utility receipts remain missing from the records.

“It’s a small number, but it’s significant in that when you have software systems and the system is assigning the number, they shouldn’t disappear,” Harmon said.

Harmon said the city currently has the software vendor completing a data dump, where they dump all data for fiscal year 2016 and pull reports run by the city’s finance crew and make sure everything ties together.

“Hopefully they come up — we know which numbers they are — they will come up with those missing numbers and give us an explanation,” Harmon said of the process.

Harmon, serving his first, almost full, year in his position as finance and administrative director, remained pleased with the clean audit opinion, but still wanted to ensure perfection for the upcoming fiscal year.

“In this case, they had a similar comment in 2015, and that’s what I was telling the council (during Monday’s meeting,)” Harmon said. “You never like to see the same comment twice… my goal is to have no comments.”

Despite the comments, the auditors outlined in the audit letter that they did not encounter any significant difficulties in dealing with issues related to the performance of the audit and no disagreements arose during the course of the audit.

Both Harmon and city administrator Mark Collins felt it necessary to publicly accept the city’s audit at the Sheridan City Council meeting. In past years, council members simply picked up the packet from their respective mailboxes.

“This is one of the things that the council is responsible for in terms of their duties as having this annual audit conducted,” Harmon said.

The council unanimously accepted the audit during the March 6 meeting.

“It’s other people’s money; it’s the public’s money,” Harmon said. “You can’t treat it like your own; you have to treat it for what it is and we have a higher level of responsibility when we’re the fiduciaries that take care of public funds.”