City seeks grant to explore renewable possibilities

SHERIDAN — Sheridan sits in coal country, sometimes making the term renewable resources unpopular in the area. Despite the tricky tension between the coal industry and renewable resources, the city of Sheridan is taking a step toward promoting renewable energy sources with a grant request to the Wyoming Business Council.

The city of Sheridan submitted a request to the Wyoming Business Council for a $44,000 Business Ready Community Planning grant to conduct a study that identifies opportunities to increase renewable energy — particularly solar — for the purpose of high-tech business recruitment and expansion, the project description reads.

The application said Sheridan’s environment is not ideal for wind energy development because average wind speed is below what is considered suitable. Therefore, renewable energy investors turned to solar energy. Local policies in Sheridan, however, suggest these activities are not encouraged. The grant will allow the city of Sheridan to analyze the potential for solar energy and possibly amend its policies, the application said. With 72 percent of respondents of a June 2016 Public Works Commission survey stating they actively pursued renewable energy, the interest remains high to diversify energy sources in Sheridan.

Microturbine implementation

The application said Sheridan began the pursuit of a broad renewable energy strategy in business attraction through the microturbine project that will be completed this spring. The microturbine project generates renewable energy through hydropower, replacing the current system made up of pressure-reducing valves located on Beckton Hall Road.

With the study, the city seeks to diversify its renewable energy options.

Sheridan solar power users

Some individual community members already utilize renewable resources through personal solar power systems.

Six solar energy consumers in Sheridan installed and use Enlighten Enphase microinverters for their solar panels, according to the Enlighten Enphase tracking website. One of those users is Eric Comstock and his wife, Heather. The Comstocks installed 11 solar panels on their roof in 2010 and started utilizing power from those panels in 2011. In the lifetime of the panels, they have collectively generated 17.8MWh of energy. A $6,000 federal grant helped supplement the initial cost of the solar panels, which cost near $16,000-$18,000. Eric Comstock said he sees the initial cost as a hobby investment rather than a financial burden.

“I like the idea of putting money into something that actually earns you money every time verses it depreciating,” Comstock said, relating the panels to the purchase of a truck. “It’s hard to ignore that. You don’t get rich doing this, especially in Wyoming because power is cheap.”

Comstock said he appreciates the small amounts of money freed up monthly that would typically go toward energy bills.

Using several microinverters — the devices used to transform solar intake into actual energy — rather than one large inverter for the entire set of solar panels allows each panel to work independently. For example, if one panel receives direct sunlight at 2 p.m. but another panel remains shaded by a nearby tree at that time, the panel receiving sunlight will still generate energy despite the other panel not generating as much. This keeps the system working despite uneven sunlight, giving the Comstocks more of a chance for generating solar energy throughout the year.

The Comstocks solar panels are grid-tied, meaning the excess power generated from their panels goes into Montana-Dakota Utility’s grid. They accumulate credits to use during the days with little to no sun. When the credits run out, usually around January or February, they start paying MDU for energy services out of pocket. The cost of energy bills and maintaining the system has proven significantly less than paying a monthly energy bill.

“The cost of maintaining the system is nowhere near what it saved me,” Comstock said.

MDU diversifies energy sources

Separate from owning solar panels personally, 12 Wyoming MDU customers pay into the company’s Wyoming Renewable Energy Credits Program. This program gives citizens the opportunity to reduce their carbon footprint by purchasing renewable energy credits in blocks of 100 kWh. Even though the power used by Wyoming residents derives from coal-fire energy, the MDU website said credits allow customers to support renewable generation projects through MDU.

“(The customer) could say 100 percent of (their) usage is from renewable energy. It’s more on paper than actual because our Wyoming customers are on a different, western power grid,” MDU spokesman Mark Hanson told The Sheridan Press.

Hanson said the program might satisfy companies needing to meet a renewable mandate, like businesses Sheridan seeks but cannot recruit because of the lack of sustainable energy resources.

The coal debacle

Comstock said he was hesitant to even share about his solar energy setup because of the negative connotation that comes with any energy competing with the coal industry in Sheridan.

“I think people have misunderstandings. I guess the way I look at it is, if you garden, does that mean you’re anti-ranching or farming? If you hunt, are you anti-food producer? I collect firewood in the summer, does that mean I also hate MDU because I have a fireplace that helps warm (my home)?” Comstock said.

Diversifying energy sources proves beneficial in times of disaster, too. Comstock used Hurricane Katrina as an example of what happens when communities are overly reliant on overly-efficient supply chains.

“If something fails, the whole thing goes down,” Comstock said.

MDU currently utilizes the diversified energy model, using wind, heat waste recovery, coal fire and natural gas to fuel its energy for North and South Dakota, Montana and Wyoming. Montana and the Dakotas are part of an integrated system, allowing consumers to utilize that renewable energy.

All members of MDU contribute to the cost of constructing the generation resources as part of the base rate. At the time MDU made the decision, coal fire energy proved the most cost-effective choice for Wyoming.

“We base it on what would be the least cost option for our customers,” Hanson said.

Project costs

The Wyoming Business Council unanimously approved the Sheridan grant, which now will go before the state Land and Investment Board.

Sheridan’s application said the study will identify opportunities to increase renewable energy — particularly solar, for the purpose of high-tech business recruitment and expansion.

The total project costs $60,530, with $44,000 coming from the grant and a $16,530 cash match from the city of Sheridan. The application said the city of Sheridan commits to completing the Sheridan Renewable Energy Assessment for Business Recruitment within 155 days of when the date the grant is executed.