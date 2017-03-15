City remains relatively animal cruelty-free

SHERIDAN –– An amended Wyoming animal cruelty bill signed by Gov. Matt Mead expanded the acts that constitute a felony charge for aggravated cruelty to animals. Sheridan’s Dog and Cat Shelter and the police department’s community resource officers rarely see or receive calls for abused animals throughout the year.

“Occasionally we do get animals that are brought in by animal control for animal cruelty cases,” said Debbie Crawford, executive director of the dog and cat shelter. “It’s very rare.”

Crawford said she receives maybe two animal cruelty cases per year. A lot of the stray animals that come in malnourished or with open wounds may have been abused, but there really is no clear way of telling.

“When we get them in looking (malnourished), we just have to assume they’ve been on the land and they haven’t been eating,” Crawford said. “It’s so difficult to know.”

All animals, regardless if they come in as strays or from an animal cruelty call, receive a check-up from the shelter’s veterinarian.

Animals who suffered from malicious cruelty come in from the community resource officers through the Sheridan Police Department and Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office. Malicious cruelty, as described and amended in Senate File 115, rarely occurs in Sheridan, as most calls report animals in vehicles during hot summer months or left outside in freezing temperatures.

During the heat of the day during the summer, owners will take their dogs with them on what they anticipate to be a quick trip to the store.

“I’ve heard people say it’s because the dog has separation anxiety and I’ve heard people say the dog just likes to go for a ride,” SPD Community Resource Officer Ed Boone said.

Boone said most calls typically result in warnings or education opportunities rather than citations or seizing pets due to cruelty.

“I have had calls where I show up and it’s right at the threshold if you monitor heat and time in the vehicle,” Boone said. “I had the owners come out and they were issued written warnings for cruelty to animals.”

Boone said most animal cruelty calls end unfounded.

“Sometimes we come across that the dog is outside either exercising or urinating or defecating,” Boone said regarding winter calls.

“The dog has access to a heated garage or house via doggy door. That’s why a lot of ours become unfounded.”

The summer months keep Boone and the other community resource officer, Kris Walker, busy, receiving 10 to 20 calls daily.

“Our animal cruelty cases climb during the summertime,” Boone said.

During downtime, the officers actively enforce summer safety by driving through the parking lots at Walmart, Albertsons, Ridley’s and K-Mart.

“If I see an animal in a car, I will hang out or try to leave a notice saying I stopped by and checked on your animal,” Boone said, mentioning the 10 Minutes to Disaster pamphlet put out by ASPCA. “(I’m) mainly just trying to educate people about heat exhaustion. It’s best just to leave your animal at home.”