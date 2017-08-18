City pushes late-season projects

SHERIDAN — Citizens of Sheridan must remain aware while traveling about town during the final months of summer and fall as the city of Sheridan looks to complete a host of projects before winter weather arrives.

“The project engineers and the engineering division, they work hard to stay on schedule and keep an efficient schedule of designing projects, bidding them, awarding them, getting them into the ground construction-wise,” said city of Sheridan public works director Nic Bateson.

One pressing projects to be started and completed by winter is the Kendrick Park road realignment.

Bids for the project went out last week and will be awarded Sept. 4. Construction will begin in October. The project will cost around $520,000 with funds coming from a five-year-old county-wide consensus grant, public benefit funds and Optional One-Cent Sales Tax funds.

“(The project) improves road maintenance, it increases parking spaces, fixes pedestrian and vehicle congestion and improves the safety aspects to the park,” Bateson told Mayor Roger Miller and city council during the group’s Aug. 14 study session. “It’s an aggressive schedule, but we think late fall is the best time to make an impact like that to Kendrick Park and try to get that done before the season ends.”

Another quick, but complex fix was the bridge railing on Fifth Street where the new pathway underpass was recently completed.

“When we went out and did a ribbon cutting on the Fifth Street pathway underpass, there were comments about that bridge rail and how it looked,” Bateson said.

Because of its location directly above Goose Creek, city engineer Lane Thompson said the city did not just want to blast it out to replace it.

“Because this is something that we’re not very familiar with, we got with one of the local paint suppliers and got their recommendations on what we should do,” Thompson said.

After receiving a number of proposals, the low bid went to Big Horn Asphalt at $25,800.

“We’re going to move forward quickly before the weather gets started,” Bateson said.

Another project includes the Mydland dome pressure reducing valves as a private and public partnership with the developer in the Cloud Peak development area.

“Our portion of the project is installing some pressure-reducing valves to help protect the other areas of the system,” Bateson said.

Bateson said the city continues to work on alternatives and might come back in front of council with a different plan with a lower cost to the city, down from the current project total of $150,000. The anticipated bid award will be during the Sept. 18 council meeting.

Loucks Street reconstruction will continue into phase II, concentrating on the area between Badger to Highland streets and just past Jefferson Street. The project total costs $3,087,500 and is funded by the Capital Facilities Tax, clean water state revolving funds, drinking water state revolving funds and the city’s utilities fund. Drivers will be rerouted completely around to not interrupt construction. The anticipated bid award will be during the Nov. 6 council meeting.

The West Works Street waterline replacement will begin spring of 2018, totals around $1.2 million and anticipates a bid award during the Dec. 4, 2017, council meeting. The waterline replacement looks to put a connector in with the rest of the city’s system, as well as improve pressure and water quality in the area.