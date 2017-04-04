City presents offers to firefighters union

SHERIDAN — Mayor Roger Miller and Sheridan City Council members presented a set of offers to the IAFF Local 276 firefighters union during negotiations Monday.

The city accepted IAFF’s suggestion to supplement overtime hours with pay and new-hire certification increases. Overtime pay will start to accrue at a minimum of one hour and with half-hour increments. Pay increases for each certification are limited to three per year with new hires in their first three years of employment.

“We feel that…that’s a pretty good step in the right direction for the negotiations this year,” Miller said.

The city rejected other options including merit-based increases for firefighters based on performance. The city tabled merit-based increases until the city can afford to give merit-based increases to all of its employees. The city also denied the firefighters’ recommendation outlining step increases for those covering jobs outside of their job descriptions and advanced life support training pay enhancements.

IAFF Local 276 president George Neeson said with a retirement last year, Sheridan Fire-Rescue’s budget accounts for step increases for the upcoming year, but not for years following.

With no immediate agreement on the denied proposals, the city presented the offer to Neeson, suggesting a two-year contract with the city, beginning July 1, 2017.

“The first two would go into effect this year and ends June 30, 2019,” Miller said. “In consideration for entering into the two-year contract, the city would guarantee a one-step increase for the second year of the contract.”

Firefighters would receive a one-step increase in pay next year, with the overtime and new-hire certification increases going into effect this year.

“What we want to do with that is to give us another year in hopes that the economy turns around,” Miller said. “All of that stuff comes back in line for us to give us a little breathing room above the top of the water.”

Neeson will bring the proposals back to the IAFF board to discuss. The next negotiation will take place April 10, with an extension to April 17 if necessary.