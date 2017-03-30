City preps for budget meetings with an eye on low sales, use tax revenues

SHERIDAN — Sheridan officials have started to gear up for what they hope will be a smooth budget season, tweaking the already-approved two-year budget for the rest of fiscal year 2017 and fiscal year 2018.

Last week, behind-the-scenes “budget czar” Todd Watkins sent out budget sheets outlining the fiscal year 2017 budget, the city’s up-to-date expenses and the approved fiscal year 2018 budget.

“We’re just going in and looking at what we need to change, either up, down, whatever way,” Sheridan finance and administrative director Jim Harmon said.

Harmon said department heads take the lead, along with division heads, to compile necessary documents for meetings with city administrator Mark Collins, and eventually the budget-specific study sessions that will begin April 24.

“I’m looking forward to the upcoming budget cycle,” Collins said. “The city of Sheridan’s budget is an extremely important financial planning tool for the community. Accordingly, we want to ensure that we present a very detailed, comprehensive and balanced budget proposal to our elected officials.”

With nearly two months of meetings planned before approval on June 19, community members are invited to attend the study sessions and give feedback to the city council and Mayor Roger Miller. The official public hearing before final approval of the budget is scheduled one day before the city sends the finalized changes to the county.

“It’s already approved, so if we don’t modify anything, all we have to do is let the county know that the budget we did last year is still good,” Harmon said.

Harmon said he anticipates changes, though everyone continues to work around the lean budget for both 2017 and 2018.

During the tax update from Harmon at the March 20 city council meeting, he advised the group of lower revenues with hopes of an uptick in the coming months.

Sales tax revenues stayed below the budget and 2016 amounts five out of the nine months in the current fiscal year, including $13,598 below the budgeted amount for March thus far. Use tax sat below the fiscal year 2017 budget and the 2016 actual revenues for six of the nine months. Optional One-Cent Sales Tax funds came up short seven months of the nine, and the lodging tax did not meet or exceed budget or 2016 numbers at all this fiscal year thus far.

“Hopefully the next month will be better,” Harmon said at the meeting.

Harmon said city council does quite a bit in terms of fiscal participation and awareness for the city throughout the year.

“This is the heart and soul of what the city council does in terms of they’re responsible for approving the budget,” Harmon said. “They’re also responsible that they get an annual audit. They also, under Wyoming law, approve all the expenditures before we send out the checks. That’s that claims portion every two weeks.”

City council will also hear presentations on May 22 from the Optional One-Cent Sales Tax fund recipients updating the mayor and council on what they are using the money for and how those initiatives are going.