City makes first payment to YMCA for new aquatic center

SHERIDAN — The city of Sheridan recently made its first payment toward the community aquatic center planned for the Sheridan YMCA.

On Friday, city of Sheridan Mayor Roger Miller presented a check for $500,000 toward the $4 million partnership with the Sheridan County YMCA to build a modern community aquatic center.

“Today marks the transition of the Sheridan YMCA’s past to the YMCA of Sheridan’s future generations,” Miller said. The check was presented at the current pool area where students from Big Horn Elementary just completed swim time during their Big Horn Fun Friday.

“The city’s gift was the lead gift toward the project,” said Ellen Treide, campaign co-chair and current board president. “We would not be where we are today without that lead gift from the city. The public-private partnership we created has been the driver for our success and it will accomplish a common mission of strengthening our community and making Sheridan a great place to live.”

The aquatic center initial schematics are complete and construction documents are currently being generated for an anticipated ground breaking this summer. The center will be completed in the fall of 2019.

Jay McGinnis, YMCA executive director, said the YMCA is an all-inclusive facility and remains committed to refusing no child a membership due to economic hardship.

For additional information, initial schematics and exterior concepts, see the Sheridan County YCMA website, www.sheridanymca.org.