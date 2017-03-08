City to launch Connect Sheridan app

SHERIDAN — Thunk. You hit a pothole while driving along Sheridan Avenue. What do you do about it?

Starting March 27, citizens of Sheridan will be able to report potholes and water issues directly to the city of Sheridan Public Works Department with a few taps on their smartphones.

Connect Sheridan, the city’s new smartphone application, coincides with Cityworks, the current Citizen Care Module that enables citizens to enter service requests. Connect Sheridan, via mobile phone or computer, will generate a citizen service request through the Cityworks program.

Utilities Director Dan Roberts and Kathy Georgeson presented the application via smartphone during Monday’s city council meeting, giving attendees a sneak peek at how to submit a request and access the other elements within the application, including the city of Sheridan website and social media sites. Roberts said the idea for the application was the vision of Public Works Director Nic Bateson and utility administrator Georgeson developed the application.

A large list of issues may be reported through the application or online, such as filthy public premises, water line, potholes, manholes, mosquito spraying, street, parking, pathways, server, snow and ice, among others. Citizens may submit photos or videos to accompany the request, and the request will be submitted with a location either of the person submitting or a keyed in location of the issue. In addition to submitting an issue, citizens can view other submissions from community members. This helps prevent citizens from submitting the same request and gives residents the opportunity to “like” other submissions.

Public Works staff review the submissions and turn them into work orders. Those making requests will receive a response once city staff plans a solution for the submitted issue.

Junior councilors expressed concern for their peers who might abuse the app, sending false submissions. Georgeson noted that administrators may block a certain device if they discover abuse or misuse of the application.

Although the application will not be released to the public until March 27, citizens may submit work requests through the city’s website by going under the “I Want To” drop down list and “Report.” Citizens may request a response and submit photos of the issue.

The application might serve as a money saver for the city in the future. The current recycling and trash collection day notification software costs the city more than it would to incorporate the service into the new application.

Citizens with iOS, Android or Windows smartphones may download the application starting March 27.