City insurance rates steady; council offers JCPenney support

SHERIDAN ­— In a precursor to budget discussions, Heather Doke shared positive news regarding the city of Sheridan’s health insurance rates for the upcoming year.

Wyoming Educators Benefit Trust is a nonprofit health benefit trust consisting of public education entities, cities, counties and special districts throughout the state of Wyoming, Heather Doke, the city’s HR director, said of the program during Monday’s Sheridan City Council meeting.

Sheridan switched to this insurance group in 2009, saving money from the self-funded plan. Dental insurance will be the only increase for the upcoming year at 5 percent for city employees. The city saw an average 3.9 percent increase in the past eight years.

In addition to the increase, Doke said the city will offer a higher deductible option for employees. The increase from a high deductible option of $1,300/$3,000 health plan to $2,500/$5,000 impacts all but 13 of the city’s employees who chose the lower deductible option of $1,000/$2,000. The city pays 80 percent of the premiums on the high deductible. While this will not affect the city’s budget, it will decrease costs for city employees by around half.

JCPenney support

Mayor Roger Miller and the council passed a resolution supporting the historical JCPenney store in an effort to convince the company to keep Sheridan’s branch open. Miller said he visited with the manager, expressing his gratitude and offering support for the business.

Councilman Jesus Rios said he received around half a dozen calls asking if there was anything else the community could do.

“It’s a private company and they’re going to do what they’re going to do, but I think it’s appropriate for the city to definitely support this and let our concerns be heard,” Rios said.

The company occupied the building starting in 1907 and before that, James Cash Penney began the company in 1904 in Kemmerer.

Fluoride concerns

Miller responded to a citizen concern about fluoride in the water by assuring her that he and the council will discuss the issue in an upcoming study session.

Audrey Wiggins mentioned concerns of cost effectiveness, actual benefits of having it in the water in regards to reducing cavities, safety of the chemicals, corrosion and its toxicity.

“I just don’t think we should be putting toxic waste in our drinking water,” Wiggins said. “It’s not recommended for use in infants under 6 months old. How many people are inadvertently mixing formula with it because they don’t realize that?”

The city added fluoride to the water Jan. 5, 2015, after the mayor and council at that time approved the addition through a resolution and approval of the budget.

In other business the Sheridan City Council:

• approved the Cloud Peak Ranch resolution subdividing lot 2 into five parts.

• proclaimed April 3, 2017, National Day of Appreciation for Foster Grandparents.

• recognized National Telecommunicators Week with a proclamation.

• approved a sign permit for the Senior Center to hang the Keystone Awards banner above the recycle bins in Washington Park.

• accepted a use permit for Star Liquor for the April 28 Wyoming Wilderness Art Auction.

• approved the Fairway Court subdivision.

• approved the awarding of construction for the East Fifth Street Infrastructure Project to Fletcher Construction for $141,660, which was below the estimate by city engineer Lane Thompson at $142,064.

• approved the Clean Water State Revolving Fund Loan Resolution update as part of the North Sheridan Interchange project. Public Works Director Nic Bateson said the total loan, $3.3 million, will be supplemented with already approved $330,000 SLIB funds, $75,000 from the sewer account and the rest, $2.22 million, paid with Capital Facilities and Optional One-Cent Sales Tax funds.