City council completes first round of budget reviews

SHERIDAN — An overview of the city of Sheridan’s budget reconfiguration for the 2018 fiscal year Monday showed the need to cut back on travel and training in order to account for losses in other areas.

“(Travel and training budget decreases) are just to make sure we can handle necessary items within the community,” said Jim Harmon, Sheridan’s finance and administrative director.

Use Tax revenues are coming in more than $100,000 under budget, so making small adjustments across the budget will help cover the losses.

“We thought we were going to get more this year in Use Tax than actually showed up,” Harmon said. “We’re being much more conservative with the Use Tax for the next fiscal year.”

The first set of budgets were presented during the Sheridan City Council study session on Monday, including the city council, executive, clerk, treasurer and human resources budgets.

“We’re looking to really serve a reduced revenue picture. Not as bad as a lot of people within the state of Wyoming, but still a reduced revenue picture,” Harmon said.

In addition to small cuts, adjustments included a few other line items.

With city administrator Mark Collins now on board, the mayor’s salary was moved from the executive account into the city council budget and the account was renamed mayor/city council. The total general fund increased by $25,600 to account for that change.

The executive account, which now includes Collins, was renamed administration. The largest adjustment in that category was adding $4,800 for an employee allowance for housing and car. Overall, the adjusted budget decreased by $38,350.

The clerk’s budget decreased largely in two areas — $6,000 in supplies and $5,000 in travel and training. The two cuts and other snips here and there bring the budget down $26,000.

The treasurer’s budget also saw a large decrease in travel and training, among other small cuts, for a total decrease of $1,300 for the 2018 fiscal year budget.

The human resources budget for fiscal year 2018 saw a $10,000 decrease in wellness categorized as other employee expenses. The overall decrease for the human resources budget was $10,640.

Budget discussions will continue through the month of May between the regularly-scheduled city council meetings on the first and third Mondays of the month.

“We’re going to be meeting with (council) on a regular basis on Monday evenings from now until we get to June 19, which will be the public hearing and the revision of the current fiscal year ‘18 budget,” Harmon said.

The city of Sheridan will host its next budget session on May 8, where the mayor and city council will hear presentations on police, fire, the capital improvement plan, engineering, planning, building and city hall maintenance.