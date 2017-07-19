City, Chamber work to solidify mobile vendor standards

SHERIDAN — With more mobile vendors popping up around Sheridan, officials with the city of Sheridan officials and Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce conducted meetings with both downtown businesses and mobile vendors to draft standards for the growing business sector.

“The food truck phenomenon or industry has blown up in a lot of other communities and although we haven’t seen it as much in Sheridan, the last couple of years we’ve definitely seen more mobile vending than previous,” Sheridan’s public works director Nic Bateson told Sheridan City Council during a July 10 study session.

Bateson said the group conducted research through other communities with established mobile vendor standards, and the mobile vendors put in the work researching as well.

“This summer it’s been brought to our attention that we need to put together some consistent standards and permitting for the use of our public right-of-way and public property,” Bateson said. “That was the effort and the goals and objectives that we set off with.”

