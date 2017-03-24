City building leases beneficial for community

SHERIDAN ­— While downtown office space can cost anywhere from $8-10 per square foot per year, a number of city leases with local nonprofits allow those organizations to focus on their mission rather than monthly rent.

The city of Sheridan leases nine of its buildings to non-profit organizations in the community for $1 a year. The city requires businesses to maintain the buildings with its own funds, but still helps them reach additional funding through statewide municipal-specific grants. In turn, these non-profits provide services for community members that help grow and sustain Sheridan’s economy and well-being.

Help me, help you

The Downtown Sheridan Association pays the $1-per-year rent for the city’s building at 121 S. Main. The renovation into the building as it is today happened with about the amount of money the organization would have spent on a year’s worth of rent, executive director Beth Holsinger said. The building includes a community restroom and a conference room that the DSA rented out 119 times to outside businesses last year alone. The DSA also remains responsible for the hanging flower pots along Main Street in the summer, which costs $13,000 -15,000 and several volunteers to hang and dismantle each year.

Holsinger skimmed the list of DSA’s community impact, mentioning that DSA founded the farmers market, supports Third Thursdays, runs shop local campaigns, invests money and time into the Goose Creek stream restoration project, offers grants to building owners for design or architecture consultation, offers a small business loan program participates in economic task forces.

All together, now

Sheridan’s Senior Center has three facilities that utilize the low-cost rent.

In turn, the public/private partnership allows the Senior Center to better serve the community.

“If we had to pay for rent, that would take away money from providing the direct services to the people that we serve,” senior center executive director Carmen Rideout said. “It helps us do more for more people.”

The Senior Center teamed up with city planning and economic development director Robert Briggs to submit a grant to the Wyoming Business Council, which they later received, to construct the Day Break facility.

The nonprofit provides transportation, helps citizens maintain good nutrition and wellness and provides support for caregivers.

“Our existence is to help people stay at home and in their communities and neighborhoods,” Rideout said.

Give and take

Both the Sheridan Recreation District and Dog and Cat Shelter in Sheridan partner with the city to provide necessary services for the community. The two organizations are housed in city buildings, but do not pay rent, as they provide maintenance and organization of city parks and recreation facilities, as well as a place for community service officers and members to bring stray or abused animals. The Recreation District out of Thorne-Rider Park cares for 150 acres of city land.

“We take care of nine baseball fields, five outdoor tennis courts, 13 playgrounds in the community in Thorne-Rider and other parks,” director Richard Wright said.

The Recreation District also hosts 200 sports teams in Sheridan, rents out Sheridan County School District 2 facilities, provides activities for all ages throughout the year through community teams and employs young adults at the outdoor pool and ice cream stand each summer.

“That’s probably their first jobs,” Wright said. “That’s huge for economic impact.”

The animal shelter saw 447 cats and 553 dogs go through its kennels last year. Executive director Debbie Crawford said a local board runs the nonprofit, providing for 75 percent of its own budget, with the other 25 percent coming from city and county funds.

“If there was no place, I don’t know the impact on the community, but I know it would be a bad scenario,” Crawford said, mentioning they house strays and update vaccinations for dogs and cats.

Sometimes, the shelter sees animals beyond the normal dog and cat. Crawford said the shelter has housed stray chickens, goats, hamsters, guinea pigs and even rabbits.

“We are very fortunate that the city and county support us and what we do so we can continue to adopt out pets,” Crawford said.

Downtown beacon

The WYO Theater sits prominently in the center of Main Street, serving as a staple for the community of Sheridan. Executive director Erin Butler said everyone working at the theater takes the downtown responsibility seriously.

“(The WYO Theater) provides a venue for people to share experiences with one another,” Butler said.

Citizens go downtown to shop and eat, and Butler said there remains an expectation to see live entertainment. To add to its importance, she said they schedule the entire season of entertainment with professional performers. The relationship the WYO Theater has with the city to ensure a positive and thriving downtown atmosphere started with the purchase of the building in the 1980s after the lights went dark at the theater.

“(The city) having the vision to see that this was an important piece of Sheridan’s identity really speaks to its love of the people and the community and the city’s desire to ensure that it’s a prosperous place,” Butler said.

City perspective

The city of Sheridan partners with these nonprofits to give them an opportunity to utilize a public building while also maintaining the structure for the city. City administrator Mark Collins said several of the municipalities he worked for in the past utilize this same system.

“They know that A, they’re providing a public benefit to the community and secondly, it may be a service not provided by the municipalities,” Collins said.

By providing the attractive leases, it ensures that the service is provided to the community.

Planning and economic development director Robert Briggs said the money received in rent would likely be poured back into the building.

“By having nominal rent…allows the entity to focus on the mission and benefit for the community,” Briggs said.

The city is in the process of unifying the lease renewal process, as each facility has different time limits for each lease agreement.

The Sheridan Economic and Education Development Authority has a similar contract with First Light Early Childhood Education Center, who entered into a competitive application process for the agreement.

The Tongue River Valley Community Center in Dayton also leases a town of Dayton building for $1 per year. They re-signed the lease in 2014 for another 10 years.

“It’s great that we don’t have that overhead of that expenditure on our budget line,” executive director of TRVCC Erin Kilbride said. “It makes it easier for us to serve the community better.”