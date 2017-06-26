City asks residents to name local park

SHERIDAN — Staff members with the city of Sheridan and the Sheridan Recreation District continue working on the park at West Fifth Street, but before completion city officials are asking residents to help find a permanent name for the park.

The park consists of roughly 32 acres and its planning began in 2015. Supporting the new park are the YMCA, Sheridan Recreation District and Storm Soccer.

Recreation District director Richard Wright said the district remains responsible for maintaining the property once completed, as the district does for other Sheridan parks.

Initial plans for the park included a connection to the rest of the trail systems in Sheridan, three multi-use fields, picnic shelters, an outdoor classroom amphitheater and a boardwalk with a fishing pier. Operations superintendent for the city of Sheridan Mathers Heuck said cost for the park so far has been minimal due to the support from the YMCA, Sheridan Recreation District, Storm Soccer and the city.

Phase one, which is currently underway, will prepare the fields and parking lot areas in time for the fall sports season. Phase two will include the finishing touches on the park surrounding the fields.

Heuck said the current cost totals just under $150,000 for phase one. The only change to the initial concept design was a tweak in the parking lot so the multi-use grass fields lined up, similar to the polo fields at the Bighorn Equestrian Center.

In addition to West Fifth Street Park, Fifth Street will receive landscaping in the 2017 construction year, including the installation of a split-rail fence, trees, shrub beds, dryland grass seed and an irrigation line for the trees and shrub beds.

Sheridan residents may submit name suggestions to Sheridan City Hall until July 4.

“We really wanted community input,” Heuck said. “We wanted it just to be made by council and staff alone.”

Three names will be chosen by the West Fifth Park Naming Committee comprised of YMCA staff, tree board members, Storm Soccer representatives and members of the Kendrick Park citizens group.

“We’re trying to get a name suitable for Sheridan that has meaning to Sheridan,” Heuck said. “I’m excited to see what names people come up with and where we end up.”

Following the submissions, city utilities director Dan Roberts said the three selections will go before Sheridan City Council in a July study session.

“That will give council a week to digest the names and then council will make a selection at the July council meeting,” Roberts said.