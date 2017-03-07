City approves aquatic center funding, subdivision

SHERIDAN — Sheridan City Council heard from two sides of the issue before approving the splitting of a more than 17,000-square-foot lot into two with the Goldfinch Subdivision resolution.

A resident of the area, Helen Laumann, spoke against the approval of the subdivision, asking the council to reject the resolution.

“Part of the attractiveness of this area is the large lots and privacy each owner enjoys,” Laumann said.

She said the potential housing going into the subdivision would sit 10 feet from the living room window of a current home in the area and 10 feet from Laumann’s primary entrance to her home and kitchen window.

“Both these homes were built with plenty of space between and now they want to fill that space with an extra house,” Laumann said at Monday’s meeting.

Rex Randall, an engineer with Randall Engineering Surveys who worked with his father on the subdivision, spoke on behalf of approving the resolution.

Randall said the woman building the home plans to live in the home, responding to Laumann’s comment that the person who bought the land and asked for the subdivision comes from someone not actually residing there.

The council unanimously approved the Goldfinch Subdivision.

Mayor Roger Miller and the council also approved the YMCA Aquatics Center Agreement that allocates $4 million to the project to be paid out in quarterly stipends. In exchange for the allocation, citizens of Sheridan will receive a 25 percent reduction in cost for daily or punch card-type fees for the life of the facility. The city may extend payments for up to two additional years if sales and use tax revenues decline by more than 10 percent. The YMCA, in turn, may be paid the balance of pledged funds in a single balloon payment upon opening of the project.

Two quarters of payments, totaling $500,000, are ready to be distributed.

YMCA Executive Director Jay McGinnis shared the economic impact the new facility could have, which includes adding jobs and enhancing the quality of life for all members of the community.

Mayor and council members also heard presentations unveiling the Connect Sheridan mobile application, giving citizens access to submit and view public works requests through a smartphone application. The app will launch March 27. Demonstrations continue for city employees and Utilities Director Dan Roberts showed the app to the mayor and council. Citizens may post a picture, video or just send in a public works requests for areas within city limits. Beyond city limits, citizens may submit only water issues in outlying Sheridan County areas.

Shawn Parker updated the group on the Critical Air Service Team’s future, noting positive trends in the flight service. CAST is asking the city of Sheridan for $100,000 to help keep the air service available in Sheridan for the remainder of the contract year and $250,000 to keep it afloat next year. Council did not take action on the request, but said it would be brought up again closer to budget meetings.