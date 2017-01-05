Circuit court denies bond modification

SHERIDAN — Sheridan County Circuit Court denied a Texas woman a bond modification from a cash-only $10,000 bond to a surety $10,000 bond.

Dawn Trevino currently faces two methamphetamine-related charges, including conspiracy to deliver and delivery, both with potential 20-year prison sentences and $25,000 fines. The Division of Criminal Investigation, through three confidential informants and other customers of Trevino, found and arrested Trevino on March 16, 2016, following a controlled drug deal.

The court decided to deny the bond modification, despite efforts from the defense attorney to convince the court of Trevino’s lack of flight risk due to enrollment in online college and previous employment as a Web advisor.

Judge Shelley Cundiff continued Trevino’s $10,000 cash-only bond, stating she was not satisfied that the defendant was not a flight risk, based on several past convictions addressed by prosecuting attorney Darci Phillips, who said Trevino’s record “evidence is strong.”

The 37-year old woman’s next hearing is Jan. 10 at 11 a.m. in Circuit Court.