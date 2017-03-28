Church to offer ‘Christ in the Passover’ presentation

SHERIDAN — Samuel Rood of Jews for Jesus will re-create the traditional Passover service and explain how it foreshadowed Jesus’ death and resurrection in a presentation called “Christ in the Passover” at First United Methodist Church on Thursday at 7 p.m.

Rood will set a table with items traditionally used at the Passover meal and detail their spiritual significance.

He will also explain the connection between the events of the first Passover in Egypt and the redemption that Jesus accomplished, as well as the deep bond between the ancient Passover feast and the Christian communion celebration today.

Jews for Jesus has presented “Christ in the Passover” at more than 38,000 churches. Rood will also answer questions after the presentation.

Call 672-9779 for more information.

There is no admission charge for the event; a love offering will be received.

First United Methodist Church is located at 215 W. Works St. in Sheridan.