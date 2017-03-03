China-Ready workshop set for March 10

SHERIDAN — Sheridan Travel and Tourism will co-host a China-Ready workshop with the Wyoming Office of Tourism on March 10 at the Best Western Sheridan Center.

The workshop will begin at 8 a.m.

The Chinese inbound tourism market continues to grow and Wyoming is seeing this trend firsthand.

The workshop will help attendees learn about the fastest growing market in the U.S. and its impacts and expectations. Those planning to attend will receive information on best practices when working with the market, how to attract these travelers to your destination and ways to manage and communicate with them onsite.

The workshop is open and free to the public.

To sign up, email jenny.mccullough@wyo.gov or call 307-777-8561.

The Best Western Sheridan Center is located at 612 N. Main St.