Children catch final fish of Cutt-Slam in 4 days

SHERIDAN — After more than 1,500 miles of travel and four days of intense fishing, local children returned to Sheridan as Wyoming Cutt-Slam victors.

The five participants — Alexis Weeder, Taylor Music, Ryder Dilloway, Brayden Brastrup and Gabe Bland — who range in age from 9 years old to their early teens, set out Thursday with local nonprofit Joey’s Foundation to catch the three remaining fish of their Wyoming Cutt-Slam fly-fishing challenge.

The group also included Joey’s Foundation founder Joey Puettman, three adult chaperones and a Sheridan Press reporter.

“The trip was a real adventure and a feat,” Puettman said. “What these kids were able to pull off in the last four days was really truly inspiring — to see their never-quit attitude.”

The Cutt-Slam gives anglers one year to catch four native Wyoming trout in their natural ranges.

Each child started the challenge Aug. 7-8, catching their Yellowstone cutthroats on the Bighorn River. The group aimed to catch the final three in the four-day trip.

The group’s first stop was La Barge Creek in the Bridger-Teton National Forest for the Colorado River cutthroat. The group arrived early in the evening and set up camp before gearing up and trying their luck.

Dilloway’s catch, which was about a foot long, was the only one that evening.

The next morning, the group’s luck turned around with Music’s first cast.

As her fly hit the water, the 9-year-old was nearly pulled in as a cutthroat took the bait. At nearly 15 inches long, the group’s youngest angler caught the largest Colorado among the participants.

Weeder, Brastraup and Bland were quick to follow in catching their Colorado cutthroats, checking their second fish off their lists.

They set off for the Salt Creek, near the Wyoming-Idaho border, before lunchtime Friday to move on to the Boneville, or Bear River, cutthroat.

While the creek was narrower with fewer fishing spots than La Barge Creek, it proved to be no problem for the five. One-by-one, with the help of Puettman, or in some cases the help of another youth, each child caught his or her fish.

“I heard the Boneville cutthroat was going to be the toughest because of the lack of water, but that actually turned out to be the easiest fish for us to find and discover,” Puettman said. “To our surprise there was a lot of water in there, obviously from the runoffs and the great year that we had from just snowpack and the rain that we’ve had.”

It looked like the group had the challenge in the bag with one fish left — the fish Puettman thought would be one of the easier fish to catch. But with weather working against them and a deadline creeping closer, some realized they may not meet their goal.

The group arrived at Crystal Creek Campground in the Bridger-Teton National Forest in the late afternoon Saturday, and temperatures remained high until evening, causing the group to come back quickly and empty-handed from its first fishing attempt.

The evening allowed for a small window of cooler temperatures for the group to try its luck before dark.

Puettman set out with the two girls, Weeder and Music, working their way up the creek. The boys fished another section with other chaperones. In the last few minutes of daylight, Weeder got a bite, set her fly and hooked the Snake River cutthroat, making her one of the first to complete the challenge.

“I felt like I actually achieved something,” Weeder said. “Like I finally met my goal and what I was here to do.”

Dilloway also returned to the campsite that night a Cutt-Slam victor.

Sunday morning cloud cover plagued the group as they started their final attempt at the final fish. In the first seven minutes, Bland caught his cutthroat, but not everyone was as lucky.

The group split up again, Puettman this time working with Music and Brastrup, alternating helping each kid as they worked at least a mile up the river and back down.

A couple hours in, Brastrup got a bite and set his hook into a large fish. Puettman raced to net it and the two looked in anxiously to see what he caught – a whitefish. Not long after, Brastraup got his only shot at a Snake River but just couldn’t bag it.

“It broke my heart to see him hook that whitefish and then break off the Snake River,” Puettman said.

Music caught her last fish in a speedy final attempt, as the rest of the group geared down and packed in the cars, ready to head back to Sheridan.

Brastrup still has time to complete the Cutt-Slam. Puettman said he hopes to get him back to the river later this fall.

“We’re hoping that maybe his father might want to tag along and join in on the pretty magical moment of catching that last fish,” Puettman said. “It was right down to the wire. He caught a rainbow before that and a mountain white fish and we just ran out of time.”

For now, Puettman can submit applications to the Wyoming Game and Fish Department for four of the five participants’ Cutt-Slam certificates. WGFD must still verify the fish from the photos taken on the trip.

“I think more than anything the trip was all about discovery; I think these kids discovered a lot about themselves, just the tolerance level, just the stress of trying to catch a specific fish out of a specific waterway,” Puettman said. “It’s not easy, but to stay just focused and confident that comes from that never-quit attitude, that was pretty awesome.”