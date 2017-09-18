Child abuse trial starts today

SHERIDAN — The jury trial for Robert Clayton Swett, first seen in Sheridan County Circuit Court for felony child abuse, will begin Monday. The charges have been changed to reflect one amended count of aggravated child abuse stemming from an incident in January 2017.

Court documents said Swett brought his child to Dr. Barry Wohl’s office due to severe vomiting.

Wohl had previously diagnosed the child with failure to thrive and admitted him to Sheridan Memorial Hospital. On Jan. 13, the doctor believed failure to thrive to still be an issue. Swett told the doctor the child had been dropped and landed on his head while in the bathtub.

Tests showed a subdural hematoma located on the child’s forehead above his right eye. The child was transported to the Children’s Hospital Colorado in Denver for follow-up care.

On Jan. 12, Swett went to help the mother of the child with feeding and caring for the baby, as he often does. In an interview with a Sheridan Police Department officer, Swett said his child slipped out of his hands and landed on his head in the bathtub. Swett picked him up, then the child slipped out of his hands again, landing this time on his buttocks. The child had and continued to have a hard time keeping food down.

Dr. Joe Wathen, a pediatrician at Children’s Hospital Colorado, documented that the child fell from a height of 1-2 feet.

Several medical staff members at Children’s Hospital Colorado reported concerning statements made by Swett regarding the child. A social worker at the hospital said there were concerns about Swett and indicated he was aggressive with staff, making them feel uncomfortable.

On Jan. 17, Dr. Andrew Sirotnak, the doctor in charge of the child protection team at Children’s Hospital Colorado, explained that the child had a skull fracture and retinal hemorrhaging — injuries not consistent with an accidental fall and more consistent with a child who had been shaken or thrown.

The child was discharged from the hospital on Jan. 24, put in foster care, but was hospitalized again at the Children’s Hospital Colorado from March 1-7 for an evaluation based on chronic seizure episodes.

A Denver doctor ruled out an accidental fall as the cause of the child’s injuries. The doctor also noted that Swett’s story seemed to be inconsistent and evolving over time.

Swett’s four-day trial will begin at 9 a.m. Monday in Judge John Fenn’s court.

