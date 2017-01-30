Cheyenne East thumps Sheridan 63-37

SHERIDAN — The energy was sucked out of the Sheridan High School gym Saturday as the Broncs fell to Cheyenne East 63-37.

After the Broncs held off a couple of late pushes to beat Cheyenne Central in front of a packed crowd Friday, the momentum only briefly carried over into Saturday’s matchup with the Thunderbirds.

Sheridan came out with the same intensity that helped them knock off the reigning state champs the night before and stretched it to a 10-4 lead late in the first quarter.

East responded with 5 straight points before Sheridan’s Coy Steel knocked down a jumper in the final seconds to maintain a 12-9 lead for the Broncs after the first quarter.

But the Sheridan defense faltered. Cheyenne East started getting open looks, and the T-Birds took advantage. Jacob Ross knocked down an early 3 to tie the game at 12, and a Demetrius McCord deep ball a couple of possessions later gave East a 15-14 lead.

“They switched defenses on us again,” Sheridan head coach Jeff Martini said, acknowledging the same struggles they faced in Central’s comeback the night before. “Our ball movement stopped; we stopped attacking. We get hesitant to do things, and when we get hesitant, it stalls our whole offense.

“We just get frustrated, and we don’t necessarily know how to get out of it,” he added.

With the wind sucked from their sails, all composure was lost on the Broncs end of the floor. Turnovers mounted as the early 6-point lead quickly became a double-digit deficit.

East’s final 10 points of the half included 6 off of back-door-cut layups and 4 off of weak Sheridan passes that the T-Birds picked off for fast-break buckets.

The Thunderbirds outscored Sheridan 19-4 in the second quarter.

“When we get frustrated, the ball sticks,” Martini said. “We either turn the ball over or take a shot way early in our offense. We have to work by being able to move that ball. That’s what it all comes down to.”

The energy never returned to the Sheridan sideline.

East continued stretching its lead via open 3-pointers and points off of Sheridan turnovers.

Ross knocked down another uncontested 3 in the third quarter that made it a 15-point game, and a back-door cut and-1 three minutes into the fourth quarter stretched the lead to 20.

The T-Birds led by as many as 29 late in the game as the Broncs put up desperation shots trying to get anything going offensively.

The 26-point loss was Sheridan’s largest of the season.

“Today was all about mental,” Martini said. “We just weren’t mentally prepared to play. Back-door cuts, leaving guys for wide open shots, none of that’s happened all year. But this game it decided to happen, and that’s the way it goes sometimes, I guess.”

Sheridan travels to Gillette Friday for a matchup with the rival Camels. They’ll start the back-half of the conference schedule next week at Cheyenne East and Cheyenne Central.

Final

Cheyenne East……………9 19 13 22 — 63

Sheridan…………………..12 4 8 13 — 37

Scoring

East — Oliver 19, Ross 12, Muchmore 9, Brown 6, McCord 5, Andren 5, Brodahl 3, Liggett 3, Vasquez 1

Sheridan — Christensen 13, Boedecker 8, Woodward 5, Steel 4, Lecholat 3, A. Sessions 2, Larsen 2