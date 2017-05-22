Cheyenne East shocks Central, claims 4A state championship

BIG HORN — “There’s probably, maybe only 26 people that really believed that we had a chance to do this.”

Cheyenne East head boys soccer coach Ryan Cameron knew his Thunderbirds team wasn’t the favorite to win Saturday’s state championship. The T-birds — which finished fifth in the 4A East — snuck into the state tournament with a shootout win over Sheridan High School a week earlier. They finished the year a game above .500, a worse win percentage than six of their 4A foes.

But Cameron’s squad played its best soccer at the best time of the year, stringing together two tight wins Thursday and Friday, and battling to a thrilling 5-4 overtime victory over powerhouse Cheyenne Central to take home the 4A crown.

“For these guys to come out and play and battle the way they did over the past two-and-a-half, three weeks, and the effort and energy that they put in, I’m just super happy for these guys,” Cameron said. “It’s a pretty cool experience.”

Cheyenne Central wasn’t exactly an easy beast to conquer for the T-birds. The Indians had lost just two games heading into the state championship and went 3-0 against East throughout the season with an 11-2 scoring margin.

So when East struck first, less than 10 minutes into the match, the two sidelines reacted appropriately.

Quinn Hunt sent a huge free kick directly at Central keeper Justin Kerin, who bobbled the save before the ball rolled into the net. The Central bench was silenced as the East players leaped from their seats.

Then, five minutes later, a Fernando Lechuga header snuck past Kerin again and the fans at the Big Horn Equestrian Center knew they were in for a very different East-Central matchup.

Hunt drained another booming free kick midway through the half that answered a Central penalty kick and gave the Thunderbirds a 3-1 halftime lead.

But the two teams shifted sides in the second half, along with the wind and the momentum.

After a Central shot ricocheted off the crossbar, the Indians turned the ensuing corner kick into a tap-in goal and a 3-2 deficit. Less than 10 minutes later, Ross Elliott ripped a free kick of his own past the East wall and keeper to tie the game at 3.

“To get up 3-1 was a good thing, but I knew that those guys were not going to stop on the other side of the field,” Cameron said.

Aaron Barber, who scored 22 goals before the state tournament began, gave Central its first lead of the day with a rebound goal, and the previously silenced Indians sideline snatched all the energy from its cross-town rival.

Then, the Thunderbirds made the two plays of the day.

In the 78th minute — desperation time for Cameron’s team — a shot that appeared to be saved slipped from the hands of the Central keeper, and Carter Rich turned it into an equalizer that would force overtime.

In the first overtime period, Hunt’s free-kick clinic continued with a perfectly placed ball that found a sprinting Jefferson Danso inside the box.

A flick of the boot earned East a 5-4 lead and its first state title since 2004.

“The ball that Jefferson finishes in overtime is just, it’s ridiculous,” Camerson said. “I’m just proud of these guys.”

Cheyenne East’s title was the fifth straight 4A state championship won by a team from the East conference. The Thunderbirds finished the year 10-9-1. Central was 15-3-1.