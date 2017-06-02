Cheney greets protesters during Big Horn visit

SHERIDAN — U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyoming, took time to chat with protesters outside the Big Horn Smokehouse and Saloon before joining the Republican Women of Sheridan County for the group’s final meeting before the summer break.

“We found out Liz Cheney was coming this way, so we arranged to have her come and speak,” RWSC President Anita Schamber told The Sheridan Press. “Everybody would be interested in finding her perspective considering congressional records.”

Before Cheney met with the luncheon crew, she listened to concerns of protesters outside while members of the RWSC handed out bottles of water.

“I was honest with them,” Cheney told the luncheon group when asked about the interaction. “I said, ‘Look, I can’t tell you that I’m going to agree with you guys on every issue,’ but that I represent people that don’t agree with me and didn’t vote for me just as much as I represent people who did.”

Mary Grant, a Sheridan resident and nonpartisan participant in the protests, wanted access to Cheney through town halls and said the Wyoming members of Congress were not listening to the spectrum of constituents. The event was a RWSC business meeting as well as a fundraiser luncheon for the group’s scholarship.

“They asked about town halls and I said, ‘You know, the problem with the town hall is we’ve seen all across the country that what happens is those get hijacked by people who won’t give the microphone back and they just want to be up there screaming,’” Cheney said. “I’m more than happy to meet with anybody, anytime, and we’re going to set up a time to see them both individually or as a group, either here in Sheridan or the next time I’m in Casper.”

Steve Dees of Sheridan, also protesting outside the restaurant, said to be able to relay his full list of concerns, they’d have to sit down for lunch. Dees wanted to see a more open form of communication rather than a by-invitation event.

“Setting up a session where people are yelling and screaming, to me, just does a real disservice to every constituent, to every Wyoming voter,” Cheney said. “If you have an issue you want to talk about and somebody’s hijacked the event, then you don’t have a chance to have your voice heard.”

Cheney said the group understood and appreciated her response and she and the group agreed to meet to discuss views at a later time.

“I can’t guarantee them, I can’t guarantee anybody, I can’t guarantee you guys I’m going to do what you want, but I think it’s really important to let them know their voice was heard,” Cheney said.

Cheney said the state’s congressional delegation in Washington, D.C., has prepared for a busy session that will include reforming the tax code, the Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act and reviewing and reforming the Equal Access to Justice Act.