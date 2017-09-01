Changes in prescribing key to tackling opioid addiction

SHERIDAN — The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration proposed a reduction in the amount of controlled substances that may be manufactured in the United States next year by 20 percent as compared to 2017, but local medical professionals don’t believe it will help or make a significant difference to Wyoming’s already decreasing opioid addiction problem.

“To tell you the truth, I don’t think it’s going to help anything,” said Sheridan Memorial Hospital’s emergency medicine director Dr. Jacob Lieb. “There are shortages of narcotic medications all the time just due to production throughout the year, so there are times where we have to be cautious of a certain medication that we’re giving because the supply nationwide is low.”

Lieb said the DEA’s reduction might be good public relations for the government to say they’re doing something about the nationwide opioid addiction epidemic, but it won’t stop the ongoing issue.

“What the medical community needs to do is change the way we prescribe these medications so they’re not so available in the community,” Lieb said.

Starting at the source

Lieb said Big Horn Mountain Medicine and emergency services at Sheridan Memorial Hospital adopted the 2016 guidelines published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for prescribing opioids for chronic pain to help reduce the problem of opiate addiction or overuse in Sheridan.

“I’ve been working with the hospital and the different groups up there trying to curb the amount of prescription narcotics that go into the community and then guidelines on who should be filling them, how many you should be getting, rules on refills and that kind of stuff to try and curb that,” Lieb said.

Local law enforcement sees that solution as one of the most effective for combating prescription opiate addiction.

“We are seeing prescription controlled substances in the hands of people that they shouldn’t be in,” Sheridan Police Department’s Lt. Tom Ringley said. “What will be of the biggest assistance is limit to the amount of prescription medications issued to the consumer.”

SPD corporal and nationally certified drug recognition expert Kelly Waugh said the issues reside in those taking and becoming addicted to prescription drugs because they’re convenient and easily accessible.

“There’s no law in Wyoming for abusing your own prescription,” Waugh said, adding that it’s tough when people become opiate addicts after an injury. “We can do nothing if they’re just abusing their own pain meds.”

Waugh said because of the agricultural background of Sheridan, people keep the prescriptions around after use to use for future common injuries that come with the lifestyle here.

“They’ll get that prescription once and they’ll throw it in their cabinet and keep it for the next time they get bucked off a horse or something like that,” Waugh said. “The challenge of trying to get people to throw those things away or turn them into the take back is (it’s) very hard to convince them that it’s the right thing to do.”

SPD’s take back program has been successful in keeping prescription drugs from falling into the wrong hands, but it still has time before it is 100 percent successful.

Ebb and flow

Addiction trends and narcotic medication demands rise and fall both in medical services and on the prescription-filling side of the epidemic.

“There are times when it’s worse than others. It used to be significantly worse,” Lieb said. “We’re kind of in a period where it’s on a little bit of a downtrend, but we do still see it.”

Sheridan’s Hospital Pharmacy United Drugs has seen fewer prescriptions for narcotic medications coming in and going out than in previous years.

“You don’t see the numbers of (opiate) prescriptions that you did three or four years ago,” pharmacist Chris Meyer said.

Meyer said the DEA reported the state of Wyoming seeing between a 10 and 20 percent decrease in opioid usage in the past year.

The CDC’s most recent numbers indicated Sheridan and Johnson counties saw between 454 and 676 opioids prescribed per person in 2015. The highest prescription rates in Wyoming included the northwest and southwest regions of the state.

Finding solutions

From the prescribing side of the medical field, Lieb mentioned three ways that professionals in Sheridan County and Wyoming are helping combat the accessibility of opioids in the community.

“Our electronic medical record helps us follow who is being prescribed these medications and by who,” Lieb said. “The state also has a website where we can follow their prescription-filling patterns.”

Lieb said these systems help medical professionals recognize “doctor-shopping” patients, or patients visiting multiple physicians to obtain prescriptions. SMH’s emergency services also refuse patients medications for chronic pain.

“If you are on chronic pain medication, we won’t be providing you with anything to leave the emergency department with, but we will treat pain acutely in the ER,” Lieb said.

Pharmacists work to prevent addiction through education.

“We counsel the patient on the drug, the side effects and the potential of addiction, the importance of taking medication as prescribed and to be on the medication for as short a term as possible,” Meyer said. “We try to tell everybody. We try to discourage long-term use of these medications.”

Alternative options

The CDC included findings regarding alternative treatments including behavioral techniques, exercise therapy and multimodal and multidisciplinary therapies.

The training for patients to modify situational factors and cognitive processes that exacerbate pain had small positive affects on disability and catastrophic thinking. Exercise therapy can help reduce pain and improve functioning in different bodily injuries.

Therapies combining exercise and psychological approaches can help reduce pain and improve function more effectively than single modalities.

The Mayo Clinic currently utilizes these strategies in its Pain Rehabilitation Center and found 80 percent of the patients who enroll remain through the entire program, according to National Public Radio’s interview with the center’s clinical director Wesley Gilliam.

The medical community in and around Sheridan County will continue to combat the opioid epidemic through smarter prescriptions.

“Locally, we also have an issue. It’s not as prevalent as it used to be because the hospital and Big Horn Mountain Medicine have taken steps to curb a lot of the overuse,” Lieb said. “We’re seeing a downtrend in the emergency department, but we still see quite a bit of it.”